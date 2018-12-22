Getty Images

Ex-Miami WR Jeff Thomas lands at Illinois

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
A month after he was dismissed by Miamior he wasn’tJeff Thomas has found a new college football home.

Friday, Illinois announced Thomas has signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019.  The wide receiver will (possibly) have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.

There’s also the possibility that Thomas, a four-star recruit coming out of high school in East St. Louis (Ill.), and the Illini will pursue a waiver that would grant the receiver immediate eligibility next season if approved.

“Jeff Thomas is an elite level football player who we expect to make an immediate impact with the Fighting Illini program,” Illini head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “We know he is excited to return to his home state. This continues a string of great players from East St. Louis coming to the University of Illinois. We recruited Jeff extremely hard out of high school, and when he contacted us about the possibility of returning home, we were immediately interested in making his wishes come true. We will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.”

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).  The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 22 Bowl Viewer's Guide

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 22 bowl menu, which today features two AAC schools and one each from the ACC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC and SBC as well as a football independent that puts the ‘Merica in America.

WHO: Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6)
WHAT: The 13th Jared Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
THE SKINNY: After starting the season 4-4, Memphis ripped off four straight wins to earn a berth in the AAC championship game opposite unbeaten UCF. The Tigers held a 17-point lead at halftime before the Knights roared back in the second half to claim its second consecutive AAC crown. … Wake Forest didn’t find itself too high or too low in 2018, never winning more than two in a row but never losing more than two in a row either. Two of their losses, though, came against teams that qualified for the College Football Playoff (Clemson, (Notre Dame). … U-M running back Darrell Henderson is currently second nationally as he has rushed for 1,909 yards; he’s also tied for the FBS lead with 22 rushing touchdowns.  Unfortunately for the Tigers, Henderson won’t be available as he’s one of a handful of players who are skipping out on their team’s bowl game. … Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, Henderson isn’t available as they are 91st nationally in giving up 191.3 yards per game on the ground.  They’ve also given up 29 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for 105th in the country. … One multifaceted player to watch is Wake’s Greg Dortch, who has caught 89 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns (all team-leading totals) while also returning a pair of punts for touchdowns in 2018. … This will be Wake’s third bowl appearance in a row in Dave Clawson‘s five seasons, with the Demon Deacons winning the previous two. …  Memphis, meanwhile, will be playing in its fifth straight bowl game, although they have lost three in a row. … The Tigers have squared off with the Demon Deacons four times, with all four of those games coming from 1964-67. The two teams split that quartet of games, with three of them being played in Memphis. … Three of the last four Birmingham Bowls, incidentally, have been decided by eight points or less.
THE LINE: Wake Forest, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Wake Forest 38, Memphis 34

__________

WHO: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)
WHAT: The 16th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
THE LINE: Houston, +5
__________

WHO: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)
WHAT: The 20th Dollar General Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
THE LINE: Troy, +3
__________

WHO: Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)
WHAT: The 17th SoFi Hawaii Bowl
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii
THE SKINNY: Since 2002, including this season, Hawaii has played in nine bowl games; eight of those appearances have been in the Hawaii Bowl, with the lone outlier being the Sugar Bowl following the 2007 season. … The Rainbow Warriors are 4-3 on their home turf in the postseason since the turn of the century, incidentally. … Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is riding a four-game bowl winning streak heading into its first postseason game on the islands. … It won’t be their first-ever appearance in Honolulu, though, as the two teams have met 10 times previously, with half of those regular season games being played at Aloha Stadium.  Hawaii leads the series 8-2, with the first game being played in 2000 and the most recent in 2011. … Hawaii is 41st in scoring offense at 32.1 points per game, while Louisiana Tech is T-41st in scoring defense at 23.8 ppg; LaTech is T-104th in scoring offense at 24.2 ppg, while Hawaii is 111th in scoring defense at 35.4 ppg. … Individually, Hawaii’s John Ursua‘s (pictured) 16 touchdown receptions are the most of any FBS player in 2018. … After starting the season 6-1, Hawaii lost four in a row from mid-October into early November.  The Rainbow Warriors righted the ship by winning their last two games (by a combined eight points). … Louisiana Tech comes into the postseason having dropped three of its last four games. … For those who are into the wagering side of the sport — and I’ll bet you I’m not — Hawaii is, according to our friends at OddsSharks.com, 0-15-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite.  Louisiana Tech, on the other hand, is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games as a road underdog.
THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +1
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 27, Hawaii 24

Miami addresses lewd video involving starting QB N’Kosi Perry

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
Miami has already addressed one quarterback maelstrom over the last couple of days, but now has another one at the same position with which to deal.

According to Miami’s student newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse.  For whatever reason, the newspaper wrote, “a screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November.”

The sexually-explicit video made the rounds enough and had garnered enough student attention on the campus that the football program felt compelled to address the situation in a statement Saturday.

We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.

Perry has started six games this season, including each of the last three. The university has confirmed that Perry will travel with the team for its New Era Pinstripes Bowl matchup with Wisconsin this coming week, although whether the redshirt freshman will start or even play in the postseason game hasn’t been determined.

If Perry is unavailable, fifth-year senior Malik Rosier, who started six games in 2018, would very likely get the start.

BYU’s Zach Wilson throws perfect game in rout of Western Michigan in Potato Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 21, 2018, 7:26 PM EST
The term “perfect game” is a baseball term, but it seems justifiable to use it to describe the performance of BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson in BYU’s blowout of Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. Wilson completed 18 of 18 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns as BYU (7-6) blew away Western Michigan (7-6) by a score of 49-18.

Behind the confident passing of Wilson, BYU took over control of the game in the second half. After trailing the Broncos 10-7 at halftime, Wilson quickly got the Cougars on the move with a 48-yard pass to Neil Pau’u and later ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Dylan Collie to put BYU in front. They never looked back. Wilson connected with Collie again on BYU’s next offensive series to build on the lead. Wilson later tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Aleva Hifo to extend the lead to 28-10 as BYU was in the midst of scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter.

Wilson did throw an incompletion on BYU’s next possession, but a defensive holding penalty on Western Michigan wiped out the incompletion on the stat sheet to keep Wilson’s perfect afternoon intact. Wilson’s fourth touchdown pass brought him within one completion of tying the all-time record for most consecutive passes to start a bowl game of 19, previously set by Mike Bobo of Georgia (now the head coach of Colorado State) in the 1998 Outback Bowl.

Wilson’s day would come to an end without another pass attempt. With a 42-18 lead midway through the fourth quarter, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake opted to bring in senior quarterback Tanner Mangum to wrap up his collegiate career. While Wilson was stealing the show on offense, BYU’s Sione Takitaki was having himself a day on defense with 19 tackles in the game.

While the season may not have gone quite as well as some BYU fans would have hoped to see, the Cougars did end the season with a winning record and on a winning note after winning just four games in 2017. Wilson’s bowl performance will have optimism riding high in Provo for next season as well. The regular season will start with some stiff challenges once again next fall with a home game against Utah to open the year followed by a road trip to Tennessee and then a home game against USC and Washington in consecutive weeks.

Western Michigan will go back to the drawing board a bit to try putting together a better season. Since going to the Cotton Bowl with an undefeated regular season a couple of years ago, the Broncos have gone 13-12 the last two seasons under head coach Tim Lester. The Broncos lost four of their last five games with the loss in the Potato Bowl with a couple of blowouts and a victory over the MAC champion Northern Illinois making it difficult to project just what to expect from the Broncos next season. This was a game that just got out of hand for Western Michigan after halftime and Wilson was just on a different level passing the football for BYU.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson to return to Wolverines in 2019

By Kevin McGuireDec 21, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
Not only is Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson getting ready to play in the Peach Bowl for the Wolverines, but he says he is coming back to play another season in Ann Arbor. Patterson took to Twitter to make his decision known, putting to rest any speculation that he may contemplate moving on to the NFL in 2019.

“Can’t wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl,” Patterson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Friday evening. “I also want to welcome and congratulate the new signing class — come in ready to work because we are coming for everything next season.” Patterson closed his statement with “#Thosewhostay,” referencing the “Those who stay will be champions” slogan made famous by former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler.

Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss this season and was ruled eligible to play right away as the fallout of NCAA violations was taking a toll on the Rebels in Oxford. Patterson won the starting job for Michigan and provided some much-needed stability at the position for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Patterson completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 10-2 Wolverines. Patterson also rushed for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season and he continued to get more comfortable running the Michigan offense as the season continued.

Patterson is eligible for the NFL draft in 2019, but his return to Michigan means he will continue to work on his game before taking the next step. That could bode well for Michigan as they look to finish what they could not this season.