Ex-Miami WR Jeff Thomas lands at Illinois

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
A month after he was dismissed by Miamior he wasn’tJeff Thomas has found a new college football home.

Friday, Illinois announced Thomas has signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019.  The wide receiver will (possibly) have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.

There’s also the possibility that Thomas, a four-star recruit coming out of high school in East St. Louis (Ill.), and the Illini will pursue a waiver that would grant the receiver immediate eligibility next season if approved.

“Jeff Thomas is an elite level football player who we expect to make an immediate impact with the Fighting Illini program,” Illini head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “We know he is excited to return to his home state. This continues a string of great players from East St. Louis coming to the University of Illinois. We recruited Jeff extremely hard out of high school, and when he contacted us about the possibility of returning home, we were immediately interested in making his wishes come true. We will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.”

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).  The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

Police: LSU football players appear to have acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

By John TaylorDec 23, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Some clarity has emerged involving an unsettling situation that developed in Baton Rouge earlier this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, two LSU football players, one of whom was initially identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were taken into police custody in connection to a fatal shooting. It was subsequently confirmed that the other was walk-on linebacker Jared Small.

Overnight, Baton Rouge police confirmed that it’s looking as if the players had acted in self-defense after an 18-year-old male, Kobe Johnson, attempted to rob them. Edwards-Helaire, Small and Johnson had met up as the players were attempting to sell an electronic device when Johnson, seated in the back seat of a truck, pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. One of the players pulled out a handgun and fired at Johnson multiple times, killing him.

Police have thus far declined to say which player shot the man.

One of the players, both of whom were seated in the front seat of the truck, subsequently called 911 after the shooting. Both Edwards-Helaire and Small waited at the scene for police to arrive and were questioned by law enforcement for several hours before they were released.

The incident remains under investigation, and as such it’s unclear if any charges will arise stemming from the shooting.

LSU’s only public comments on the development came in the form of a statement attributed to athletic director Joe Alleva.

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

The sophomore Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.  A true freshman, Small has appeared in four games this season.

La Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson sets FBS career sack record in Hawaii Bowl victory

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2018, 2:14 AM EST
Louisiana Tech (8-5) defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson set an FBS career record for the most career sacks as he helped the Bulldogs win the Hawaii Bowl late Saturday night. Louisiana Tech’s 31-14 victory over Hawaii (8-6) continued the program’s winning streak in bowl games with five consecutive bowl victories.

Ferguson’s record-setting sack came in the third quarter when he took down Chevan Cordeiro on the first play of a Hawaii offensive series. He had previously tied the all-time career record that had stood for 16 years previously set by Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs when he was credited with half a sack after some delay in the official scoring. There was no need to deliberate on the scoring for his record-setting sack.

Ferguson’s record-setting night was just a part of a solid defensive performance by Louisiana Tech. Hawaii’s offense was slow out of the gates, which led to Cole McDonald being replaced by Cordeiro in search for a spark. A spark Hawaii would get after a Louisiana Tech fumble as Cordeiro completed a 24-yard pass to Jason Matthew-Sharsh for the first touchdown of the game. The Rainbow Warriors held a 7-3 lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs came out with some adjustments made on offense in the third quarter. After turning the football over on three straight possessions in the first half, Louisiana Tech scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the third quarter to change the outlook of the game. The defense also recorded a bowl record of nine sacks.

At the moment, Louisiana Tech owns the longest active winning streak in bowl games in consecutive seasons with five straight bowl victories in as many seasons. Georgia, Utah and Wisconsin will all get their chances to match that streak later this bowl season (Georgia’s loss in the national championship doesn’t count, but feel free to count Georgia out of that mix if you choose).

The Louisiana Tech win also clinched a winning bowl season for Conference USA with a record of 4-2. This was the final game for a Conference USA program this bowl season, so the conference wraps things up on a winning note. The Mountain West Conference falls to 2-2 with two more games to be played.

Hawaii forces three first-half turnovers by Louisiana Tech to lead at halftime of chippy Hawaii Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2018, 12:11 AM EST
Defense has been the story of the half so far in the Hawaii Bowl, with Hawaii leading Louisiana tech 7-3 at halftime. From sacks to pass breakups, the defenses for both teams have been making some good plays.

Hawaii, playing without receiver John Ursua due to an injury, has the only touchdown so far. It came on a touchdown pass from Chevan Cordeiro, who has come in to replace Cole McDonald, to Jason-Matthew Sharsh in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors defense has forced three turnovers on three straight Louisiana Tech possessions to prevent the Bulldogs from establishing any offensive threat so far. The Bulldogs have fumbled twice and J’Mar Smith has thrown an interception.

Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson ended the first quarter by tracking down Chevan Cordeiro for a sack that brought him within half a sack of the FBS career sack record of 44. The second half will see Ferguson try to pass Arizona State legend Terrell Suggs for the all-time record. He nearly set the record late in the second quarter with a takedown of Cordeiro but penalties on the play waved the sack off the record book due to a facemask penalty.

The tension on the line of scrimmage has started to see some extracurricular activity as well. The officials have been busy with the flags as a result.

Four fumbles cost Buffalo in Dollar General Bowl as Troy celebrates third-straight bowl victory

By Kevin McGuireDec 22, 2018, 10:39 PM EST
Buffalo (10-4) had a case of fumblitis in the Dollar General Bowl Saturday night, and it cost them. The Bulls were defeated by Troy (10-3), 42-32, as the Bulls fumbled the football six times, losing four.

In the third quarter, Troy managed to pull off the kind of feat you are probably more likely to see from a triple-option offense like Army. The Trojans managed to keep the Buffalo offense off the field for the entire third quarter. The Trojans opened the half with the football and scored. They then pulled off a brilliantly executed onside kick to keep possession of the football and drove the ball down to the six-yard line. But a fumble by B.J. Smith was picked up by Buffalo’s Tyrone Hill, who raced down the field 93 yards for a defensive touchdown to give Buffalo the lead, 24-21.

Troy’s offense went right back to work on the ensuing possession though, traveling 69 yards over 12 plays to retake the lead, 28-24, on a Damion Willis touchdown reception from the two-yard line. After sitting on the sideline or in the locker room for a little more than an hour, Buffalo’s offense finally got back on the field early in the fourth quarter, only to go three-and-out. Troy would add to their lead on the next drive with a quick three-play drive for a touchdown. Sawyer Smith completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Sidney Davis to extend the lead to 35-24.

Buffalo was down but not out. The Bulls charged forward with a 10-play drive ending in the end zone with a Tyree Jackson touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, and a successful two-point conversion brought Buffalo within three. The Buffalo defense then forced Troy to punt as the time was continuing to become a factor. Starting with the football at their 21-yard line and about three and a half minutes to play, Buffalo’s hopes of another score were quickly tossed aside when Jackson fumbled the ball away. It took Troy just one play to run right up the middle for a dagger of a touchdown with Sidney Davis reaching the end zone on a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

Although this was the most successful season in Buffalo history, the Bulls see their season left unfulfilled. Buffalo lost the MAC Championship Game against Northern Illinois that came into the game with five losses and then end the year with a loss in a bowl game. Buffalo’s search for their first bowl victory in program history continues. Things may have ended on a sour note for Buffalo this season, but that should not take away from the continued success head coach Lance Leipold is having with the program. In his fourth season on the job, Leipold has coached Buffalo to a school-record for wins in a single season and the bar has been raised moving forward.

Neal Brown continues to be doing a solid job at Troy as well. The win over Buffalo clinched a third-consecutive 10-win season for the Trojans, each finishing with a victory in a bowl game. Troy has gone a combined 31-8 in the past three seasons after going 4-8 in Brown’s first season as head coach of the program in 2015.

The loss by Buffalo dropped the MAC to a woeful bowl record of 1-5 as the conference wrapped up its bowl schedule. Ohio scored the only bowl victory for the conference this season while the rest of the MAC’s bowl teams lost by a combined 70 points, including losses by both division winners in the conference this season. The Sun Belt Conference has one more team in action this bowl season (Arkansas State), and currently holds a bowl record of 3-1. The win by Troy clinched a winning bowl season for the conference for the third straight season (11-4 in bowl games since 2017).