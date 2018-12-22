Getty Images

Memphis out front of Wake Forest as Birmingham Bowl hits halftime

By Bryan FischerDec 22, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Motivation is always a big factor in bowl games and there were plenty of folks wondering if Memphis would be properly enthused at playing in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday afternoon just a few weeks after losing their conference title game.

Probably safe to say that they are. So was their opponent.

The Tigers scored on offense, defense and special teams to jump out to a 28-24 lead over Wake Forest at halftime in an impressive showing from both sides as momentum changed hands several times.

Memphis QB Brady White was 7-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown pass but barely needed to break a sweat given how good his teammates were on the day. That’s particularly true of Tony Pollard, who did a bang up job of filling in for leading rusher Darrell Henderson (who has moved on to the NFL draft process).

In the first half alone, Pollard rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown plus returned a kickoff nearly untouched 97 yards for another score. It was his seventh kick return touchdown, tying the NCAA record in the process.

The Tigers also put together a 16 play, 98 yard scoring drive in the first quarter and saw Chris Claybrooks add in a 37 yard pick-six in the second quarter to help cap off an impressive effort in the first half.

Though Wake Forest did give up all those non-offensive touchdowns, the Deacs have to be happy at their resolve in battling back from being down 18 at one point. Signal-caller Jamie Newman started fast in leading a game-opening scoring drive and finished with 159 yards and a touchdown (plus that one interception) but really did his damage on the ground by running for 79 and a pair of scores.

Playing without top target Greg Dortch (hand injury), Newman really spread the ball around in the passing game and had already connected with eight different receivers in the first half.

While it at times looked like this bowl game would get out of hand in favor of either side, both have battled back to make things quite interesting as we hit the break. It should result in a fun second half as the final Saturday before the College Football Playoff gets underway is off to a great start.

QB Brett Kean transferring from USF

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brett Kean‘s roller coaster 2018 season has ended with an exit from Charlie Strong‘s football program.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Kean announced that he has decided to transfer from USF after receiving his degree in May of next year.  As he will be leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program next season.

“Although my situation did not turn out the way I had hoped, I will forever be a Bull,” Kean wrote.

Kean, who was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in Ohio in 2016, completed 15-of-34 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown this season.  The previous two seasons saw Kean serve as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup.  During that time, the true junior completed 25-of-37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Earlier this year, Kean was facing a four-game suspension for an academic-related matter that was subsequently reduced to two.  That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped off the books after an appeal for a waiver was filed.

Ex-Miami WR Jeff Thomas lands at Illinois

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
2 Comments

A month after he was dismissed by Miamior he wasn’tJeff Thomas has found a new college football home.

Friday, Illinois announced Thomas has signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019.  The wide receiver will (possibly) have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.

There’s also the possibility that Thomas, a four-star recruit coming out of high school in East St. Louis (Ill.), and the Illini will pursue a waiver that would grant the receiver immediate eligibility next season if approved.

“Jeff Thomas is an elite level football player who we expect to make an immediate impact with the Fighting Illini program,” Illini head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “We know he is excited to return to his home state. This continues a string of great players from East St. Louis coming to the University of Illinois. We recruited Jeff extremely hard out of high school, and when he contacted us about the possibility of returning home, we were immediately interested in making his wishes come true. We will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.”

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).  The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 22 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 22 bowl menu, which today features two AAC schools and one each from the ACC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC and SBC as well as a football independent that puts the ‘Merica in America.

WHO: Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6)
WHAT: The 13th Jared Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
THE SKINNY: After starting the season 4-4, Memphis ripped off four straight wins to earn a berth in the AAC championship game opposite unbeaten UCF. The Tigers held a 17-point lead at halftime before the Knights roared back in the second half to claim its second consecutive AAC crown. … Wake Forest didn’t find itself too high or too low in 2018, never winning more than two in a row but never losing more than two in a row either. Two of their losses, though, came against teams that qualified for the College Football Playoff (Clemson, (Notre Dame). … U-M running back Darrell Henderson is currently second nationally as he has rushed for 1,909 yards; he’s also tied for the FBS lead with 22 rushing touchdowns.  Unfortunately for the Tigers, Henderson won’t be available as he’s one of a handful of players who are skipping out on their team’s bowl game. … Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, Henderson isn’t available as they are 91st nationally in giving up 191.3 yards per game on the ground.  They’ve also given up 29 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for 105th in the country. … One multifaceted player to watch is Wake’s Greg Dortch, who has caught 89 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns (all team-leading totals) while also returning a pair of punts for touchdowns in 2018. … This will be Wake’s third bowl appearance in a row in Dave Clawson‘s five seasons, with the Demon Deacons winning the previous two. …  Memphis, meanwhile, will be playing in its fifth straight bowl game, although they have lost three in a row. … The Tigers have squared off with the Demon Deacons four times, with all four of those games coming from 1964-67. The two teams split that quartet of games, with three of them being played in Memphis. … Three of the last four Birmingham Bowls, incidentally, have been decided by eight points or less.
THE LINE: Wake Forest, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Wake Forest 38, Memphis 34

__________

WHO: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)
WHAT: The 16th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
THE LINE: Houston, +5
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)
WHAT: The 20th Dollar General Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
THE LINE: Troy, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)
WHAT: The 17th SoFi Hawaii Bowl
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii
THE SKINNY: Since 2002, including this season, Hawaii has played in nine bowl games; eight of those appearances have been in the Hawaii Bowl, with the lone outlier being the Sugar Bowl following the 2007 season. … The Rainbow Warriors are 4-3 on their home turf in the postseason since the turn of the century, incidentally. … Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is riding a four-game bowl winning streak heading into its first postseason game on the islands. … It won’t be their first-ever appearance in Honolulu, though, as the two teams have met 10 times previously, with half of those regular season games being played at Aloha Stadium.  Hawaii leads the series 8-2, with the first game being played in 2000 and the most recent in 2011. … Hawaii is 41st in scoring offense at 32.1 points per game, while Louisiana Tech is T-41st in scoring defense at 23.8 ppg; LaTech is T-104th in scoring offense at 24.2 ppg, while Hawaii is 111th in scoring defense at 35.4 ppg. … Individually, Hawaii’s John Ursua‘s (pictured) 16 touchdown receptions are the most of any FBS player in 2018. … After starting the season 6-1, Hawaii lost four in a row from mid-October into early November.  The Rainbow Warriors righted the ship by winning their last two games (by a combined eight points). … Louisiana Tech comes into the postseason having dropped three of its last four games. … For those who are into the wagering side of the sport — and I’ll bet you I’m not — Hawaii is, according to our friends at OddsSharks.com, 0-15-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite.  Louisiana Tech, on the other hand, is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games as a road underdog.
THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +1
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 27, Hawaii 24

Miami addresses lewd video involving starting QB N’Kosi Perry

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
13 Comments

Miami has already addressed one quarterback maelstrom over the last couple of days, but now has another one at the same position with which to deal.

According to Miami’s student newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse.  For whatever reason, the newspaper wrote, “a screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November.”

The sexually-explicit video made the rounds enough and had garnered enough student attention on the campus that the football program felt compelled to address the situation in a statement Saturday.

We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.

Perry has started six games this season, including each of the last three. The university has confirmed that Perry will travel with the team for its New Era Pinstripes Bowl matchup with Wisconsin this coming week, although whether the redshirt freshman will start or even play in the postseason game hasn’t been determined.

If Perry is unavailable, fifth-year senior Malik Rosier, who started six games in 2018, would very likely get the start.