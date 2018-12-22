Getty Images

QB Brett Kean transferring from USF

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Brett Kean‘s roller coaster 2018 season has ended with an exit from Charlie Strong‘s football program.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Kean announced that he has decided to transfer from USF after receiving his degree in May of next year.  As he will be leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program next season.

“Although my situation did not turn out the way I had hoped, I will forever be a Bull,” Kean wrote.

Kean, who was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in Ohio in 2016, completed 15-of-34 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown this season.  The previous two seasons saw Kean serve as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup.  During that time, the true junior completed 25-of-37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Earlier this year, Kean was facing a four-game suspension for an academic-related matter that was subsequently reduced to two.  That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped off the books after an appeal for a waiver was filed.

Army routs Houston 70-14 in Armed Forces Bowl to cap off 11-2 season with ease

By Bryan FischerDec 22, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
Houston failed to get the memo that the government shutdown didn’t apply to the Department of Defense. More specifically, the Army football team.

The Black Knights looked every bit of a top 25 caliber squad on Saturday as they closed out their 2018 season with an 11th win by way of a 70-14 rout of the Cougars in a game that somehow was even more lopsided than the score would have indicated.

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was naturally the triggerman making everything happen between the lines and capped off the year with one of his best performances yet. His three passes all wound up as completions (70 yards) and he ran for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the game on just 11 carries. His best run came as he embarrassed a trail of Cougars defenders on a zagging 77-yarder all the way to pay dirt and those final numbers allowed him to become the first player in school history to top the 1,000 yard mark both passing and rushing in a season.

While Hopkins was out of the game by the third quarter, a host of others were able to pick up the slack when he was out of the lineup to keep Army’s offense rolling. A total of eight players had at least one carry and fullback Darnell Woolfolk closed his career in black and gold with 71 yards on the ground. Artice Hobbs and Connor Slomka also found the end zone for the cadets and backup QB Cam Thomas threw a scoring strike and ran for another as the team tied an FBS record for most points in a bowl.

Playing without their starting quarterback and All-American Ed Oliver as well, Houston appeared to give up on the game just as it got going. They allowed quarterback Clayton Tune (230 yards, 1 TD) to take 10 sacks and the Cougars also fumbled twice, one of which was returned the other way for a touchdown. Tailback Patrick Carr ran for 52 yards and Tune added a score off a scramble but the first-team offense mustered just three third down conversions in a fairly lifeless performance that was made worse by their defense giving up a school record 507 yards rushing.

The effort was far from what head coach Major Applewhite likely envisioned and will certainly lead to a ton of questions this offseason over his longterm future with the program given how the team played in 2018.

That won’t be the case for the Black Knights, who secured a school-record for wins in their 11-2 campaign and should likely finish the year ranked for the first time since 1996. Army has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons but this year’s squad can puff out their chest a bit bigger based on the way they closed things out against the AAC in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Two LSU football players questioned in connection to fatal shooting

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 6:46 PM EST
A serious situation reportedly involving a pair of playing members of the LSU football program is currently unfolding in Baton Rouge.

Citing unnamed sources, WBRZ-TV is reporting that two Tigers football players have been taken into custody and questioned regarding a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.  The television station writes that one of the players “is believed to be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.” The Baton Rouge Advocate is also reporting that Edwards-Helaire is one of the players taken into custody.

According to the Advocate, an unidentified male was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the back of a truck. Edwards-Helaire and the other unidentified football player reportedly called 911 and were awaiting police officers when they arrived on the scene.  The two players were reportedly in the same truck as the victim, who according to police is not an LSU athlete.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Athletic director Joe Alleva issued a statement addressing the day’s development:

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.

Report: Charlie Strong expected to dismiss 11 suspended players, part ways with four assistant coaches

By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
Not that it ever really was in doubt, but the strict rules that Charlie Strong carried with him at Louisville and then Texas has followed him to USF.

Following Thursday’s Gasparilla Bowl loss to Marshall, Strong was quoted as stating that “we’re going to clean up this whole program. A lot of guys will be leaving. We need a good washing.” That cleansing has apparently commenced in earnest as the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that a whopping 11 Bulls football players are expected to be dismissed from the football program.

Three wide receivers — Darnell Salomon, DeVontres Dukes, Deangelo Antoine — three defensive linemen — Brandon Boyce, Armon Williams, Marquies Price — two running backs — Elijah Mack, Duran Bell Jr. — two defensive backs — Donelle ThomasNaytron Culpepper — as well as offensive lineman Jeremiah Stafford are expected to be on the receiving end of Strong’s boot at some point. At the moment, all 11 have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no reasons for the punitive measures have been divulged.

For those unfamiliar, Strong’s has a list if “Five Core Values” he utilizes in his approach to building a football program and, most importantly, turning players into men.

  1. Honesty
  2. Treat Women With Respect
  3. No Drugs
  4. No Stealing
  5. No Guns

Strong came under fire from some around the Texas program in 2014 for dismissing nine players over an eight-month period as he attempted to change the culture in Austin. His emphasis on drug testing played a role in at least one, if not more, of those dismissals.

Bell, a redshirt freshman, finished fourth on the Bulls with 148 yards on the ground this season, while the sophomore Mack totaled 49.  The junior Salomon led the team in receiving touchdowns with four, while his 25 receptions and 440 yards were good for fourth.  A sophomore, Dukes had one catch for 12 yards this season.

Boyce, a redshirt junior, played in five games this season and a total of 26 in his career thus far — he had three tackles for loss in those limited appearances — while Price, a senior, played in two games in 2018 and 23 total.  Williams was a true freshman in 2018 who didn’t record any stats.

The sophomore Thomas appeared in eight games in 2017 but none this season.  Culpepper started two of the 10 games in which he played as a freshman in 2017, but made just three appearances in 2018.

The redshirt freshman Stafford did not appear in any games this season.

In addition to the players, the Times writes, “Additionally, as many as four Bulls assistant coaches are expected to be dismissed, a source indicated Saturday.” The names of those coaches were not revealed in the report.

After starting the 2018 season 7-0, USF lost its last six games of the year.  The Bulls became the first-ever program to pull off that ignominious feat.

Army rolling early and often to take huge halftime lead over Houston in Armed Forces Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 22, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
Army facing off against a Houston team without their starting quarterback and their all-World best player looked like a recipe for disaster for the Cougars and it didn’t take long for that to play out in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Black Knights used their terrific option offense and a handful of key defensive plays to stake out a huge 42-7 lead after two quarters and suck all the life out of a potentially entertaining matchup this postseason.

Leading the way for the troops was none other than quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who was a perfect 3-for-3 for 70 yards when dropping back to pass — an impressive stat line given the offense he plays in were it not for the four touchdowns and 114 yards on just seven carries. That includes a 77-yard scamper that saw him weave down the field and pretty much confirming that his opponent was in for a long afternoon in Fort Worth.

It wasn’t all Hopkins for Army though as their defense came to play as well. The unit recorded five sacks in the half and saw Cameron Jones scoop up a fumble and return it 23 yards to accentuate the ongoing rout.

Houston, sans Ed Oliver and QB D’Eriq King, was certainly in over their heads. The defense failed to muster any stops and compounded things by allowing big plays through the air and the ground. Young signal-caller Clayton Tune was under siege on just about every dropback though he did throw for a touchdown and 121 yards when given a little time in the pocket. Patrick Carr had 32 yards rushing for the Cougs but there wasn’t much to write home about for Major Applewhite’s squad given the margin on the scoreboard.

We’ve had some huge comebacks before this bowl season but let’s face it, it doesn’t appear as though either of these programs are going to be for that happening in this one given the way the first half has played out.