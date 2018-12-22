Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Four fumbles cost Buffalo in Dollar General Bowl as Troy celebrates third-straight bowl victory

By Kevin McGuireDec 22, 2018, 10:39 PM EST
Buffalo (10-4) had a case of fumblitis in the Dollar General Bowl Saturday night, and it cost them. The Bulls were defeated by Troy (10-3), 42-32, as the Bulls fumbled the football six times, losing four.

In the third quarter, Troy managed to pull off the kind of feat you are probably more likely to see from a triple-option offense like Army. The Trojans managed to keep the Buffalo offense off the field for the entire third quarter. The Trojans opened the half with the football and scored. They then pulled off a brilliantly executed onside kick to keep possession of the football and drove the ball down to the six-yard line. But a fumble by B.J. Smith was picked up by Buffalo’s Tyrone Hill, who raced down the field 93 yards for a defensive touchdown to give Buffalo the lead, 24-21.

Troy’s offense went right back to work on the ensuing possession though, traveling 69 yards over 12 plays to retake the lead, 28-24, on a Damion Willis touchdown reception from the two-yard line. After sitting on the sideline or in the locker room for a little more than an hour, Buffalo’s offense finally got back on the field early in the fourth quarter, only to go three-and-out. Troy would add to their lead on the next drive with a quick three-play drive for a touchdown. Sawyer Smith completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Sidney Davis to extend the lead to 35-24.

Buffalo was down but not out. The Bulls charged forward with a 10-play drive ending in the end zone with a Tyree Jackson touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, and a successful two-point conversion brought Buffalo within three. The Buffalo defense then forced Troy to punt as the time was continuing to become a factor. Starting with the football at their 21-yard line and about three and a half minutes to play, Buffalo’s hopes of another score were quickly tossed aside when Jackson fumbled the ball away. It took Troy just one play to run right up the middle for a dagger of a touchdown with Sidney Davis reaching the end zone on a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

Although this was the most successful season in Buffalo history, the Bulls see their season left unfulfilled. Buffalo lost the MAC Championship Game against Northern Illinois that came into the game with five losses and then end the year with a loss in a bowl game. Buffalo’s search for their first bowl victory in program history continues. Things may have ended on a sour note for Buffalo this season, but that should not take away from the continued success head coach Lance Leipold is having with the program. In his fourth season on the job, Leipold has coached Buffalo to a school-record for wins in a single season and the bar has been raised moving forward.

Neal Brown continues to be doing a solid job at Troy as well. The win over Buffalo clinched a third-consecutive 10-win season for the Trojans, each finishing with a victory in a bowl game. Troy has gone a combined 31-8 in the past three seasons after going 4-8 in Brown’s first season as head coach of the program in 2015.

The loss by Buffalo dropped the MAC to a woeful bowl record of 1-5 as the conference wrapped up its bowl schedule. Ohio scored the only bowl victory for the conference this season while the rest of the MAC’s bowl teams lost by a combined 60 points, including losses by both division winners in the conference this season. The Sun Belt Conference has one more team in action this bowl season (Arkansas State), and currently holds a bowl record of 3-1. The win by Troy clinched a winning bowl season for the conference for the third straight season (11-4 in bowl games since 2017).

Report: Kendal Briles resigns as Houston OC, now available for possible FSU gig

Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 22, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
After getting demolished by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, there figured to be some changes to come with the Houston coaching staff. One of those dominos appears to be in motion as it is being reported offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is resigning from his position on the coaching staff. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report news of the resignation, via Twitter.

Whether this resignation is a quick result of the awful performance by the Houston offense against Army or not remains to be clarified, although Briles has reportedly been ready to be on the move during this offseason anyway. Florida State has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Briles previously so it would appear that this resignation is all a part of the plan for Briles.

Briles would be returning to the state of Florida, where he previously coached as an assistant under Lane Kiffin at FAU following the fallout of a scandal at Baylor he was associated with. Questions about Briles will continue to follow him wherever he goes, yet he continues to be moving up in the coaching world despite the cloud that will linger above him.

Buffalo leading Troy at halftime of Dollar General Bowl despite rash of turnovers

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 22, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
Buffalo has managed to avoid not letting three first-half turnovers cost them too much. The Bulls have lost the football three times but the defense has held strong by allowing just one score off the turnovers as Buffalo is leading Troy at halftime of the Dollar General Bowl, 17-14.

Buffalo and Troy each took advantage of big plays to get the game off and rolling with some point son the first two drives of the game. On the game’s opening possession, Buffalo receiver Antonio Nunn hauled in a tipped pass for a 51-yard gain that would setup the Bulls for a touchdown run by Jaret Patterson a few plays later.

Troy didn’t wait long to even things up. On the third play of their first offensive series, Sawyer Smith unloaded for a deep pass down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown strike to Tray Eafford.  Troy would have a chance to take the lead after Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson unwisely tried forcing a pass against his body as he was rolling to his right. The intercepted pass by Cedarius Rookard and a return of 18 yards gave Troy the football at the Buffalo 37-yard line. However, the Trojans were stopped short on a fourth-and-one from the four-yard line, allowing Buffalo to escape.

Buffalo once again took the lead in the second quarter with a short touchdown run by Kevin Marks on the goal line. Troy would tie the game up later in the second quarter, this time being able to capitalize on a Buffalo turnover. After recovering a fumble by Patterson, Troy put together a good eight-play drive to travel 42 yards ending with Smith finding Damion Wilis for the game-tying touchdown.

It looks like we could have a good bowl game on our hands this evening, which feels like a bit of a rarity early on this bowl season.

Army routs Houston 70-14 in Armed Forces Bowl to cap off 11-2 season with ease

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 22, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
Houston failed to get the memo that the government shutdown didn’t apply to the Department of Defense. More specifically, the Army football team.

The Black Knights looked every bit of a top 25 caliber squad on Saturday as they closed out their 2018 season with an 11th win by way of a 70-14 rout of the Cougars in a game that somehow was even more lopsided than the score would have indicated.

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was naturally the triggerman making everything happen between the lines and capped off the year with one of his best performances yet. His three passes all wound up as completions (70 yards) and he ran for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the game on just 11 carries. His best run came as he embarrassed a trail of Cougars defenders on a zagging 77-yarder all the way to pay dirt and those final numbers allowed him to become the first player in school history to top the 1,000 yard mark both passing and rushing in a season.

While Hopkins was out of the game by the third quarter, a host of others were able to pick up the slack when he was out of the lineup to keep Army’s offense rolling. A total of eight players had at least one carry and fullback Darnell Woolfolk closed his career in black and gold with 71 yards on the ground. Artice Hobbs and Connor Slomka also found the end zone for the cadets and backup QB Cam Thomas threw a scoring strike and ran for another as the team tied an FBS record for most points in a bowl.

Playing without their starting quarterback and All-American Ed Oliver as well, Houston appeared to give up on the game just as it got going. They allowed quarterback Clayton Tune (230 yards, 1 TD) to take 10 sacks and the Cougars also fumbled twice, one of which was returned the other way for a touchdown. Tailback Patrick Carr ran for 52 yards and Tune added a score off a scramble but the first-team offense mustered just three third down conversions in a fairly lifeless performance that was made worse by their defense giving up a school record 507 yards rushing.

The effort was far from what head coach Major Applewhite likely envisioned and will certainly lead to a ton of questions this offseason over his longterm future with the program given how the team played in 2018.

That won’t be the case for the Black Knights, who secured a school-record for wins in their 11-2 campaign and should likely finish the year ranked for the first time since 1996. Army has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons but this year’s squad can puff out their chest a bit bigger based on the way they closed things out against the AAC in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Two LSU football players questioned in connection to fatal shooting

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 22, 2018, 6:46 PM EST
A serious situation reportedly involving a pair of playing members of the LSU football program is currently unfolding in Baton Rouge.

Citing unnamed sources, WBRZ-TV is reporting that two Tigers football players have been taken into custody and questioned regarding a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.  The television station writes that one of the players “is believed to be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.” The Baton Rouge Advocate is also reporting that Edwards-Helaire is one of the players taken into custody.

According to the Advocate, an unidentified male was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the back of a truck. Edwards-Helaire and the other unidentified football player reportedly called 911 and were awaiting police officers when they arrived on the scene.  The two players were reportedly in the same truck as the victim, who according to police is not an LSU athlete.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Athletic director Joe Alleva issued a statement addressing the day’s development:

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.