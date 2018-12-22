Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Four fumbles cost Buffalo in Dollar General Bowl as Troy celebrates third-straight bowl victory

By Kevin McGuireDec 22, 2018, 10:39 PM EST
1 Comment

Buffalo (10-4) had a case of fumblitis in the Dollar General Bowl Saturday night, and it cost them. The Bulls were defeated by Troy (10-3), 42-32, as the Bulls fumbled the football six times, losing four.

In the third quarter, Troy managed to pull off the kind of feat you are probably more likely to see from a triple-option offense like Army. The Trojans managed to keep the Buffalo offense off the field for the entire third quarter. The Trojans opened the half with the football and scored. They then pulled off a brilliantly executed onside kick to keep possession of the football and drove the ball down to the six-yard line. But a fumble by B.J. Smith was picked up by Buffalo’s Tyrone Hill, who raced down the field 93 yards for a defensive touchdown to give Buffalo the lead, 24-21.

Troy’s offense went right back to work on the ensuing possession though, traveling 69 yards over 12 plays to retake the lead, 28-24, on a Damion Willis touchdown reception from the two-yard line. After sitting on the sideline or in the locker room for a little more than an hour, Buffalo’s offense finally got back on the field early in the fourth quarter, only to go three-and-out. Troy would add to their lead on the next drive with a quick three-play drive for a touchdown. Sawyer Smith completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Sidney Davis to extend the lead to 35-24.

Buffalo was down but not out. The Bulls charged forward with a 10-play drive ending in the end zone with a Tyree Jackson touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, and a successful two-point conversion brought Buffalo within three. The Buffalo defense then forced Troy to punt as the time was continuing to become a factor. Starting with the football at their 21-yard line and about three and a half minutes to play, Buffalo’s hopes of another score were quickly tossed aside when Jackson fumbled the ball away. It took Troy just one play to run right up the middle for a dagger of a touchdown with Sidney Davis reaching the end zone on a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

Although this was the most successful season in Buffalo history, the Bulls see their season left unfulfilled. Buffalo lost the MAC Championship Game against Northern Illinois that came into the game with five losses and then end the year with a loss in a bowl game. Buffalo’s search for their first bowl victory in program history continues. Things may have ended on a sour note for Buffalo this season, but that should not take away from the continued success head coach Lance Leipold is having with the program. In his fourth season on the job, Leipold has coached Buffalo to a school-record for wins in a single season and the bar has been raised moving forward.

Neal Brown continues to be doing a solid job at Troy as well. The win over Buffalo clinched a third-consecutive 10-win season for the Trojans, each finishing with a victory in a bowl game. Troy has gone a combined 31-8 in the past three seasons after going 4-8 in Brown’s first season as head coach of the program in 2015.

The loss by Buffalo dropped the MAC to a woeful bowl record of 1-5 as the conference wrapped up its bowl schedule. Ohio scored the only bowl victory for the conference this season while the rest of the MAC’s bowl teams lost by a combined 70 points, including losses by both division winners in the conference this season. The Sun Belt Conference has one more team in action this bowl season (Arkansas State), and currently holds a bowl record of 3-1. The win by Troy clinched a winning bowl season for the conference for the third straight season (11-4 in bowl games since 2017).

Ohio State AD Gene Smith confirms Urban Meyer will become an assistant athletic director after coaching

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 2:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

It turns out that teaching a “leadership” class at Ohio State is not the only thing that Urban Meyer will be doing in Columbus after he wraps up his career at the Rose Bowl on January 1st.

After several reports surfaced about Meyer’s future plans, OSU athletic director Gene Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz on Saturday evening that Meyer would indeed be elevated to an assistant athletic director role in the department

The move to keep Meyer around with unspecified duties is not uncommon for successful head coaches who are retiring but the added layers of the recent past do complicate things a bit. Both Smith and Meyer were suspended at the start of the 2018 season after an investigation by the school looked into their handling of sexual assault allegations made by the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. 

Then there’s the other aspect of Meyer sticking around in a supervisory role. While new head coach Ryan Day probably won’t mind at first having his old boss stick around to bounce ideas off of, it would seemingly lessen the chance for him to put his stamp firmly on the program going forward.

Either way, it appears that even with Meyer “retiring” from his current position at Ohio State, he’ll still very much be around to watch over the Buckeyes going forward.

Florida State confirms Kendal Briles is new offensive coordinator and QB coach

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Confirming several weeks worth of rumors, Florida State confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Kendal Briles has been hired as the Seminoles new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited about the addition of Kendal to our staff,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He brings play-calling experience and familiarity with the type of scheme and tempo we will run, which is similar to the offenses he has coordinated. His ability to recruit, manage an offensive staff, develop quarterbacks and make in-game adjustments will be beneficial to us as we evolve in our offense. Kendal has success at the Power 5 level and has also shown his adaptability to personnel and situations that occur during a season. He had multiple opportunities following the 2018 season and we feel the fit here will be a good one.”

Briles resigned from his OC gig at Houston just a few hours after the Cougars were blasted by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. While his offense under Major Applewhite averaged some 43.9 points per game this season, things got off track quite a bit after quarterback D’Eriq King went down with an injury and the team mustered just 14 points against the Black Knights.

FSU did not specify whether Briles or the school will be paying a buyout to UH, which had signed the assistant coach to a three-year, $2.1 million deal a few weeks ago.

News of Briles being hired was predictably met with anger by many folks given the role he had as coordinator under his father Art Briles at Baylor during a massive sexual assault scandal at the school.

Florida State’s release notes that the younger Briles hill handle primary play-calling duties with the Seminoles.

Appalachian State hires Ken Dorsey as offensive assistant

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

With a bowl game out of the way and the early signing period over, new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz is busy filling out the rest of his staff in Boone.

Following several reports on Sunday morning, both he and the school confirmed that the latest coach to join the Mountaineers staff was none other than former Miami star QB Ken Dorsey. While there were a few folks saying that he would be joining as offensive coordinator, that was rebuffed by others and AppState said only that Dorsey would be a non-specific “offensive assistant.”

Drinkwitz, who has called plays at Boise State and N.C. State the last couple of years, is expected to be the Mountaineers offensive coordinator and play-caller.

After setting records and winning a national title at Miami, Dorsey spent several years in the NFL as both a player and an assistant coach. He most recently served as QB coach for the Carolina Panthers and was hired by ex-Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis to be an assistant athletics director in charge of football at FIU this past season.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins reportedly receives first round grade from NFL advisory board

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
4 Comments

One-and-done is typically a term reserved for college basketball players but there might be a rare exception this season thanks to the talents of Ohio State’s star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the redshirt sophomore has already received his grade back from the NFL draft advisory board and it not surprisingly came back as a first-round projection. Haskins is eligible to turn pro early if he wants to but has continued to insist that he will remain with the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl to conclude his first full season as a starter.

Haskins finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this year and turned in a record-setting campaign at Ohio State, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is not only expected to be a first round pick should he go ahead and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but there are a number of prognosticators who believe Haskins will likely go in the top 10 to some quarterback-needy franchise.