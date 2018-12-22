Two LSU football players questioned in connection to fatal shooting

A serious situation reportedly involving a pair of playing members of the LSU football program is currently unfolding in Baton Rouge.

Citing unnamed sources, WBRZ-TV is reporting that two Tigers football players have been taken into custody and questioned regarding a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. The television station writes that one of the players “is believed to be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.” The Baton Rouge Advocate is also reporting that Edwards-Helaire is one of the players taken into custody.

According to the Advocate, an unidentified male was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the back of a truck. Edwards-Helaire and the other unidentified football player reportedly called 911 and were awaiting police officers when they arrived on the scene. The two players were reportedly in the same truck as the victim, who according to police is not an LSU athlete.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Athletic director Joe Alleva issued a statement addressing the day’s development:

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.