Wild ending allows Wake Forest to top Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl

The Birmingham Bowl apparently had no issues rebranding into the BirmingHAM Bowl in 2018.
An absolutely bonkers final few minutes saw the lead change three times before Wake Forest survived a missed field goal as time expired to win 37-34 and triumph in the postseason for the third straight year.
The Demon Deacons ran off 20 consecutive points over the final three quarters at one point and improbably put together a six-play, 75 yard touchdown drive in the final 75 seconds that proved to be the game-winning points.
Making just his fourth career start, Wake quarterback Jamie Newman showed why he’s a true dual-threat under center by leading his team in both passing and rushing. The redshirt sophomore finished his first bowl game by throwing for 328 yards and a touchdown (one pick) while also rushing 23 times for 91 yards and a trio of scores as well. He also distributed the ball quite effectively in finding nine different receivers in the game — no small feat considering the team’s best player, Greg Dortch, missed the contest with an injury.
Tailbacks Matt Colburn (61 yards) and Cade Carney (51 yards) also chipped in on the ground while wideout Alex Bachman showed why he wears the No. 1 jersey with seven catches for a whopping 171 yards through the air.
Their efforts were just enough to overcome a big start by Memphis (up 28-10 at one point) and nearly a terrific finish too as the Tigers took nearly five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with an 88 yard touchdown drive to take the lead back. After their defense let them down a bit in allowing Wake to come back and score, the offense zipped down the field in just four plays to set up up a potentially game-tying field goal… but a false start backed up Riley Patterson, who sent the 43-yarder just wide.
QB Brady White was hot and cold during the game in throwing for 171 yards and a touchdown (one INT) but did do enough to keep the defense loose for his tailbacks. Patrick Taylor was the workhorse with 110 yards and a score while all-purpose threat Tony Pollard did a bit of everything with 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with a 97 yard kick return — an NCAA record-tying seventh of his career.
The thrilling ending dropped Memphis to 8-6 on the season after holding big leads in each of their past two games (this one and the AAC title game against UCF). While the disappointment was clear on behalf of the Tigers, so too was the jubilation on the Wake Forest sideline after the game as they won three of their final four to close out 2018 at 7-6.
Army facing off against a Houston team without their starting quarterback and their all-World best player looked like a recipe for disaster for the Cougars and it didn’t take long for that to play out in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl.
The Black Knights used their terrific option offense and a handful of key defensive plays to stake out a huge 42-7 lead after two quarters and suck all the life out of a potentially entertaining matchup this postseason.
Leading the way for the troops was none other than quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who was a perfect 3-for-3 for 70 yards when dropping back to pass — an impressive stat line given the offense he plays in were it not for the four touchdowns and 114 yards on just seven carries. That includes a 77-yard scamper that saw him weave down the field and pretty much confirming that his opponent was in for a long afternoon in Fort Worth.
It wasn’t all Hopkins for Army though as their defense came to play as well. The unit recorded five sacks in the half and saw Cameron Jones scoop up a fumble and return it 23 yards to accentuate the ongoing rout.
Houston, sans Ed Oliver and QB D’Eriq King, was certainly in over their heads. The defense failed to muster any stops and compounded things by allowing big plays through the air and the ground. Young signal-caller Clayton Tune was under siege on just about every dropback though he did throw for a touchdown and 121 yards when given a little time in the pocket. Patrick Carr had 32 yards rushing for the Cougs but there wasn’t much to write home about for Major Applewhite’s squad given the margin on the scoreboard.
We’ve had some huge comebacks before this bowl season but let’s face it, it doesn’t appear as though either of these programs are going to be for that happening in this one given the way the first half has played out.
There may have been a change in head coaches in Little Manhattan, but there will be some continuity when it comes to the next staff moving forward.
Friday night, Kansas State announced that Chris Klieman has retained a pair of assistant coaches from Bill Snyder‘s coaching staff — Collin Klein and Blake Seiler. Klein will serve as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach, Seiler the defensive line.
“I am pleased that Blake and Collin will remain a part of our staff here at Kansas State,” Klieman said in a statement. “They both are tremendous young football coaches who I have had the chance to get to know over the last several weeks while recruiting, and they provide our program with some continuity and familiarity. As former Wildcat players, they bleed purple, and I am excited for what they will bring to our staff.”
Klein, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012 as a quarterback at K-State, has spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater. He began his coaching career as a grad assistant at K-State before taking his first on-field job at FCS Northern Iowa for the 2016 season.
Seiler has also spent the past two seasons at his alma mater, serving as defensive coordinator as well as linebackers coach in 2018. Seiler was a defensive lineman for the Wildcats from 2003-06.
Klein and Seiler are the first two members of Klieman’s K-State coaching staff.
Motivation is always a big factor in bowl games and there were plenty of folks wondering if Memphis would be properly enthused at playing in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday afternoon just a few weeks after losing their conference title game.
Probably safe to say that they are. So was their opponent.
The Tigers scored on offense, defense and special teams to jump out to a 28-24 lead over Wake Forest at halftime in an impressive showing from both sides as momentum changed hands several times.
Memphis QB Brady White was 7-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown pass but barely needed to break a sweat given how good his teammates were on the day. That’s particularly true of Tony Pollard, who did a bang up job of filling in for leading rusher Darrell Henderson (who has moved on to the NFL draft process).
In the first half alone, Pollard rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown plus returned a kickoff nearly untouched 97 yards for another score. It was his seventh kick return touchdown, tying the NCAA record in the process.
The Tigers also put together a 16 play, 98 yard scoring drive in the first quarter and saw Chris Claybrooks add in a 37 yard pick-six in the second quarter to help cap off an impressive effort in the first half.
Though Wake Forest did give up all those non-offensive touchdowns, the Deacs have to be happy at their resolve in battling back from being down 18 at one point. Signal-caller Jamie Newman started fast in leading a game-opening scoring drive and finished with 159 yards and a touchdown (plus that one interception) but really did his damage on the ground by running for 79 and a pair of scores.
Playing without top target Greg Dortch (hand injury), Newman really spread the ball around in the passing game and had already connected with eight different receivers in the first half.
While it at times looked like this bowl game would get out of hand in favor of either side, both have battled back to make things quite interesting as we hit the break. It should result in a fun second half as the final Saturday before the College Football Playoff gets underway is off to a great start.
Brett Kean‘s roller coaster 2018 season has ended with an exit from Charlie Strong‘s football program.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, Kean announced that he has decided to transfer from USF after receiving his degree in May of next year. As he will be leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program next season.
“Although my situation did not turn out the way I had hoped, I will forever be a Bull,” Kean wrote.
Kean, who was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in Ohio in 2016, completed 15-of-34 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown this season. The previous two seasons saw Kean serve as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup. During that time, the true junior completed 25-of-37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Earlier this year, Kean was facing a four-game suspension for an academic-related matter that was subsequently reduced to two. That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped off the books after an appeal for a waiver was filed.