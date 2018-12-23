Getty Images

Appalachian State hires Ken Dorsey as offensive assistant

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
With a bowl game out of the way and the early signing period over, new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz is busy filling out the rest of his staff in Boone.

Following several reports on Sunday morning, both he and the school confirmed that the latest coach to join the Mountaineers staff was none other than former Miami star QB Ken Dorsey. While there were a few folks saying that he would be joining as offensive coordinator, that was rebuffed by others and AppState said only that Dorsey would be a non-specific “offensive assistant.”

Drinkwitz, who has called plays at Boise State and N.C. State the last couple of years, is expected to be the Mountaineers offensive coordinator and play-caller.

After setting records and winning a national title at Miami, Dorsey spent several years in the NFL as both a player and an assistant coach. He most recently served as QB coach for the Carolina Panthers and was hired by ex-Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis to be an assistant athletics director in charge of football at FIU this past season.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins reportedly receives first round grade from NFL advisory board

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
One-and-done is typically a term reserved for college basketball players but there might be a rare exception this season thanks to the talents of Ohio State’s star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the redshirt sophomore has already received his grade back from the NFL draft advisory board and it not surprisingly came back as a first-round projection. Haskins is eligible to turn pro early if he wants to but has continued to insist that he will remain with the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl to conclude his first full season as a starter.

Haskins finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this year and turned in a record-setting campaign at Ohio State, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is not only expected to be a first round pick should he go ahead and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but there are a number of prognosticators who believe Haskins will likely go in the top 10 to some quarterback-needy franchise.

Police: LSU football players appear to have acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

By John TaylorDec 23, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Some clarity has emerged involving an unsettling situation that developed in Baton Rouge earlier this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, two LSU football players, one of whom was initially identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were taken into police custody in connection to a fatal shooting. It was subsequently confirmed that the other was walk-on linebacker Jared Small.

Overnight, Baton Rouge police confirmed that it’s looking as if the players had acted in self-defense after an 18-year-old male, Kobe Johnson, attempted to rob them. Edwards-Helaire, Small and Johnson had met up as the players were attempting to sell an electronic device when Johnson, seated in the back seat of a truck, pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. One of the players pulled out a handgun and fired at Johnson multiple times, killing him.

Police have thus far declined to say which player shot the man.

One of the players, both of whom were seated in the front seat of the truck, subsequently called 911 after the shooting. Both Edwards-Helaire and Small waited at the scene for police to arrive and were questioned by law enforcement for several hours before they were released.

The incident remains under investigation, and as such it’s unclear if any charges will arise stemming from the shooting.

LSU’s only public comments on the development came in the form of a statement attributed to athletic director Joe Alleva.

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

The sophomore Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.  A true freshman, Small has appeared in four games this season.

La Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson sets FBS career sack record in Hawaii Bowl victory

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2018, 2:14 AM EST
Louisiana Tech (8-5) defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson set an FBS career record for the most career sacks as he helped the Bulldogs win the Hawaii Bowl late Saturday night. Louisiana Tech’s 31-14 victory over Hawaii (8-6) continued the program’s winning streak in bowl games with five consecutive bowl victories.

Ferguson’s record-setting sack came in the third quarter when he took down Chevan Cordeiro on the first play of a Hawaii offensive series. He had previously tied the all-time career record that had stood for 16 years previously set by Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs when he was credited with half a sack after some delay in the official scoring. There was no need to deliberate on the scoring for his record-setting sack.

Ferguson’s record-setting night was just a part of a solid defensive performance by Louisiana Tech. Hawaii’s offense was slow out of the gates, which led to Cole McDonald being replaced by Cordeiro in search for a spark. A spark Hawaii would get after a Louisiana Tech fumble as Cordeiro completed a 24-yard pass to Jason Matthew-Sharsh for the first touchdown of the game. The Rainbow Warriors held a 7-3 lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs came out with some adjustments made on offense in the third quarter. After turning the football over on three straight possessions in the first half, Louisiana Tech scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the third quarter to change the outlook of the game. The defense also recorded a bowl record of nine sacks.

At the moment, Louisiana Tech owns the longest active winning streak in bowl games in consecutive seasons with five straight bowl victories in as many seasons. Georgia, Utah and Wisconsin will all get their chances to match that streak later this bowl season (Georgia’s loss in the national championship doesn’t count, but feel free to count Georgia out of that mix if you choose).

The Louisiana Tech win also clinched a winning bowl season for Conference USA with a record of 4-2. This was the final game for a Conference USA program this bowl season, so the conference wraps things up on a winning note. The Mountain West Conference falls to 2-2 with two more games to be played.

Hawaii forces three first-half turnovers by Louisiana Tech to lead at halftime of chippy Hawaii Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2018, 12:11 AM EST
Defense has been the story of the half so far in the Hawaii Bowl, with Hawaii leading Louisiana tech 7-3 at halftime. From sacks to pass breakups, the defenses for both teams have been making some good plays.

Hawaii, playing without receiver John Ursua due to an injury, has the only touchdown so far. It came on a touchdown pass from Chevan Cordeiro, who has come in to replace Cole McDonald, to Jason-Matthew Sharsh in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors defense has forced three turnovers on three straight Louisiana Tech possessions to prevent the Bulldogs from establishing any offensive threat so far. The Bulldogs have fumbled twice and J’Mar Smith has thrown an interception.

Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson ended the first quarter by tracking down Chevan Cordeiro for a sack that brought him within half a sack of the FBS career sack record of 44. The second half will see Ferguson try to pass Arizona State legend Terrell Suggs for the all-time record. He nearly set the record late in the second quarter with a takedown of Cordeiro but penalties on the play waved the sack off the record book due to a facemask penalty.

The tension on the line of scrimmage has started to see some extracurricular activity as well. The officials have been busy with the flags as a result.