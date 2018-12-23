Appalachian State hires Ken Dorsey as offensive assistant

With a bowl game out of the way and the early signing period over, new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz is busy filling out the rest of his staff in Boone.

Following several reports on Sunday morning, both he and the school confirmed that the latest coach to join the Mountaineers staff was none other than former Miami star QB Ken Dorsey. While there were a few folks saying that he would be joining as offensive coordinator, that was rebuffed by others and AppState said only that Dorsey would be a non-specific “offensive assistant.”

Drinkwitz, who has called plays at Boise State and N.C. State the last couple of years, is expected to be the Mountaineers offensive coordinator and play-caller.

App Family-

I’m proud to announce the next addition to our coaching staff. Coach Dorsey brings a Championship pedigree as both a player and coach to the Rock. Ken and his family will be instrumental in continuing our climb! #GoApp #BlackandGold pic.twitter.com/qsxtYnTzja — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 23, 2018

After setting records and winning a national title at Miami, Dorsey spent several years in the NFL as both a player and an assistant coach. He most recently served as QB coach for the Carolina Panthers and was hired by ex-Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis to be an assistant athletics director in charge of football at FIU this past season.