Chris Klieman continues to fill out Kansas State staff with five new additions

New head coach Chris Klieman continues to fill out his Kansas State staff and added five new names to the list over the weekend.

The school confirmed four of those names on Saturday, naming a quartet of North Dakota State coaches that will join Klieman in the Little Apple in offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Courtney Messingham, offensive line coach Conor Riley, wide receivers coach Jason Ray and safeties coach Joe Klanderman. All of them will take their new gigs as soon as the Bison cap off their FCS national title run in early January.

“I am thrilled that Courtney, Conor, Jason and Joe will be joining our staff at K-State,” Klieman said in a release. “Our offensive philosophy at NDSU is similar in schematics to what K-State has been so successful at doing under Coach (Bill) Snyder, which is a balanced attack built around a power run game and getting our playmakers the ball. Courtney and Jason bring Big 12 experience to the staff, while Conor is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.”

On top with those four, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Mississippi State analyst Van Malone will be coming on board as cornerbacks coach. A former Texas A&M and Oklahoma State assistant, Malone was also the defensive coordinator at SMU.

The school previously announced that assistant coaches Collin Klein and Blake Seiler were being retained so Klieman has filled seven of his 10 spots on the staff.