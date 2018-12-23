Florida State confirms Kendal Briles is new offensive coordinator, QB coach

Confirming several weeks worth of rumors, Florida State confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Kendal Briles has been hired as the Seminoles new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited about the addition of Kendal to our staff,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He brings play-calling experience and familiarity with the type of scheme and tempo we will run, which is similar to the offenses he has coordinated. His ability to recruit, manage an offensive staff, develop quarterbacks and make in-game adjustments will be beneficial to us as we evolve in our offense. Kendal has success at the Power 5 level and has also shown his adaptability to personnel and situations that occur during a season. He had multiple opportunities following the 2018 season and we feel the fit here will be a good one.”

Briles resigned from his OC gig at Houston just a few hours after the Cougars were blasted by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. While his offense under Major Applewhite averaged some 43.9 points per game this season, things got off track quite a bit after quarterback D’Eriq King went down with an injury and the team mustered just 14 points against the Black Knights.

FSU did not specify whether Briles or the school will be paying a buyout to UH, which had signed the assistant coach to a three-year, $2.1 million deal a few weeks ago.

News of Briles being hired was predictably met with anger by many folks given the role he had as coordinator under his father Art Briles at Baylor during a massive sexual assault scandal at the school.

Baylor regents reported 19 football players accused of SA or DV between 2011 & 16 including FOUR allegations of gang rapes. A lawsuit alleged 31 football players committed at least 52 acts of rape including FIVE gang rapes btween 2011 & 14 & KENDAL BRILES WAS THERE FOR ALL OF IT https://t.co/B00RMHfOX9 — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) December 23, 2018

Florida State’s release notes that the younger Briles hill handle primary play-calling duties with the Seminoles.