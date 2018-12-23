La Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson sets FBS career sack record in Hawaii Bowl victory

Louisiana Tech (8-5) defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson set an FBS career record for the most career sacks as he helped the Bulldogs win the Hawaii Bowl late Saturday night. Louisiana Tech’s 31-14 victory over Hawaii (8-6) continued the program’s winning streak in bowl games with five consecutive bowl victories.
Ferguson’s record-setting sack came in the third quarter when he took down Chevan Cordeiro on the first play of a Hawaii offensive series. He had previously tied the all-time career record that had stood for 16 years previously set by Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs when he was credited with half a sack after some delay in the official scoring. There was no need to deliberate on the scoring for his record-setting sack.
Ferguson’s record-setting night was just a part of a solid defensive performance by Louisiana Tech. Hawaii’s offense was slow out of the gates, which led to Cole McDonald being replaced by Cordeiro in search for a spark. A spark Hawaii would get after a Louisiana Tech fumble as Cordeiro completed a 24-yard pass to Jason Matthew-Sharsh for the first touchdown of the game. The Rainbow Warriors held a 7-3 lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs came out with some adjustments made on offense in the third quarter. After turning the football over on three straight possessions in the first half, Louisiana Tech scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the third quarter to change the outlook of the game. The defense also recorded a bowl record of nine sacks.
At the moment, Louisiana Tech owns the longest active winning streak in bowl games in consecutive seasons with five straight bowl victories in as many seasons. Georgia, Utah and Wisconsin will all get their chances to match that streak later this bowl season (Georgia’s loss in the national championship doesn’t count, but feel free to count Georgia out of that mix if you choose).
The Louisiana Tech win also clinched a winning bowl season for Conference USA with a record of 4-2. This was the final game for a Conference USA program this bowl season, so the conference wraps things up on a winning note. The Mountain West Conference falls to 2-2 with two more games to be played.