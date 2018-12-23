Getty Images

Ohio State AD Gene Smith confirms Urban Meyer will become an assistant athletic director after coaching

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 2:48 PM EST
It turns out that teaching a “leadership” class at Ohio State is not the only thing that Urban Meyer will be doing in Columbus after he wraps up his career at the Rose Bowl on January 1st.

After several reports surfaced about Meyer’s future plans, OSU athletic director Gene Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz on Saturday evening that Meyer would indeed be elevated to an assistant athletic director role in the department

The move to keep Meyer around with unspecified duties is not uncommon for successful head coaches who are retiring but the added layers of the recent past do complicate things a bit. Both Smith and Meyer were suspended at the start of the 2018 season after an investigation by the school looked into their handling of sexual assault allegations made by the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. 

Then there’s the other aspect of Meyer sticking around in a supervisory role. While new head coach Ryan Day probably won’t mind at first having his old boss stick around to bounce ideas off of, it would seemingly lessen the chance for him to put his stamp firmly on the program going forward.

Either way, it appears that even with Meyer “retiring” from his current position at Ohio State, he’ll still very much be around to watch over the Buckeyes going forward.

Florida State confirms Kendal Briles is new offensive coordinator and QB coach

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
Confirming several weeks worth of rumors, Florida State confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Kendal Briles has been hired as the Seminoles new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited about the addition of Kendal to our staff,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He brings play-calling experience and familiarity with the type of scheme and tempo we will run, which is similar to the offenses he has coordinated. His ability to recruit, manage an offensive staff, develop quarterbacks and make in-game adjustments will be beneficial to us as we evolve in our offense. Kendal has success at the Power 5 level and has also shown his adaptability to personnel and situations that occur during a season. He had multiple opportunities following the 2018 season and we feel the fit here will be a good one.”

Briles resigned from his OC gig at Houston just a few hours after the Cougars were blasted by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. While his offense under Major Applewhite averaged some 43.9 points per game this season, things got off track quite a bit after quarterback D’Eriq King went down with an injury and the team mustered just 14 points against the Black Knights.

FSU did not specify whether Briles or the school will be paying a buyout to UH, which had signed the assistant coach to a three-year, $2.1 million deal a few weeks ago.

News of Briles being hired was predictably met with anger by many folks given the role he had as coordinator under his father Art Briles at Baylor during a massive sexual assault scandal at the school.

Florida State’s release notes that the younger Briles hill handle primary play-calling duties with the Seminoles.

Appalachian State hires Ken Dorsey as offensive assistant

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
With a bowl game out of the way and the early signing period over, new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz is busy filling out the rest of his staff in Boone.

Following several reports on Sunday morning, both he and the school confirmed that the latest coach to join the Mountaineers staff was none other than former Miami star QB Ken Dorsey. While there were a few folks saying that he would be joining as offensive coordinator, that was rebuffed by others and AppState said only that Dorsey would be a non-specific “offensive assistant.”

Drinkwitz, who has called plays at Boise State and N.C. State the last couple of years, is expected to be the Mountaineers offensive coordinator and play-caller.

After setting records and winning a national title at Miami, Dorsey spent several years in the NFL as both a player and an assistant coach. He most recently served as QB coach for the Carolina Panthers and was hired by ex-Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis to be an assistant athletics director in charge of football at FIU this past season.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins reportedly receives first round grade from NFL advisory board

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
One-and-done is typically a term reserved for college basketball players but there might be a rare exception this season thanks to the talents of Ohio State’s star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the redshirt sophomore has already received his grade back from the NFL draft advisory board and it not surprisingly came back as a first-round projection. Haskins is eligible to turn pro early if he wants to but has continued to insist that he will remain with the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl to conclude his first full season as a starter.

Haskins finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this year and turned in a record-setting campaign at Ohio State, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is not only expected to be a first round pick should he go ahead and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but there are a number of prognosticators who believe Haskins will likely go in the top 10 to some quarterback-needy franchise.

Police: LSU football players appear to have acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

By John TaylorDec 23, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Some clarity has emerged involving an unsettling situation that developed in Baton Rouge earlier this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, two LSU football players, one of whom was initially identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were taken into police custody in connection to a fatal shooting. It was subsequently confirmed that the other was walk-on linebacker Jared Small.

Overnight, Baton Rouge police confirmed that it’s looking as if the players had acted in self-defense after an 18-year-old male, Kobe Johnson, attempted to rob them. Edwards-Helaire, Small and Johnson had met up as the players were attempting to sell an electronic device when Johnson, seated in the back seat of a truck, pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. One of the players pulled out a handgun and fired at Johnson multiple times, killing him.

Police have thus far declined to say which player shot the man.

One of the players, both of whom were seated in the front seat of the truck, subsequently called 911 after the shooting. Both Edwards-Helaire and Small waited at the scene for police to arrive and were questioned by law enforcement for several hours before they were released.

The incident remains under investigation, and as such it’s unclear if any charges will arise stemming from the shooting.

LSU’s only public comments on the development came in the form of a statement attributed to athletic director Joe Alleva.

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

The sophomore Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.  A true freshman, Small has appeared in four games this season.