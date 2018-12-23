Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins reportedly receives first round grade from NFL advisory board

One-and-done is typically a term reserved for college basketball players but there might be a rare exception this season thanks to the talents of Ohio State’s star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the redshirt sophomore has already received his grade back from the NFL draft advisory board and it not surprisingly came back as a first-round projection. Haskins is eligible to turn pro early if he wants to but has continued to insist that he will remain with the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl to conclude his first full season as a starter.

Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins received a first round projection for 2019 NFL Draft from the NFL's college personnel advisory board, according to league and school sources. He is discussing his options with coaches and family but still plans to play in Rose Bowl, sources added. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 23, 2018

Haskins finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this year and turned in a record-setting campaign at Ohio State, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is not only expected to be a first round pick should he go ahead and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but there are a number of prognosticators who believe Haskins will likely go in the top 10 to some quarterback-needy franchise.