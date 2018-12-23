Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins reportedly receives first round grade from NFL advisory board

One-and-done is typically a term reserved for college basketball players but there might be a rare exception this season thanks to the talents of Ohio State’s star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the redshirt sophomore has already received his grade back from the NFL draft advisory board and it not surprisingly came back as a first-round projection. Haskins is eligible to turn pro early if he wants to but has continued to insist that he will remain with the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl to conclude his first full season as a starter.
Haskins finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this year and turned in a record-setting campaign at Ohio State, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is not only expected to be a first round pick should he go ahead and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but there are a number of prognosticators who believe Haskins will likely go in the top 10 to some quarterback-needy franchise.
New head coach Chris Klieman continues to fill out his Kansas State staff and added five new names to the list over the weekend.
The school confirmed four of those names on Saturday, naming a quartet of North Dakota State coaches that will join Klieman in the Little Apple in offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Courtney Messingham, offensive line coach Conor Riley, wide receivers coach Jason Ray and safeties coach Joe Klanderman. All of them will take their new gigs as soon as the Bison cap off their FCS national title run in early January.
“I am thrilled that Courtney, Conor, Jason and Joe will be joining our staff at K-State,” Klieman said in a release. “Our offensive philosophy at NDSU is similar in schematics to what K-State has been so successful at doing under Coach (Bill) Snyder, which is a balanced attack built around a power run game and getting our playmakers the ball. Courtney and Jason bring Big 12 experience to the staff, while Conor is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.”
On top with those four, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Mississippi State analyst Van Malone will be coming on board as cornerbacks coach. A former Texas A&M and Oklahoma State assistant, Malone was also the defensive coordinator at SMU.
The school previously announced that assistant coaches Collin Klein and Blake Seiler were being retained so Klieman has filled seven of his 10 spots on the staff.
Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been a breath of fresh air since transferring over from East Carolina and been the driving force behind a terrific 10-2 campaign for the Cougars.
While the signal-caller’s impact on the field has been measurable, what really has been wild is how he’s energized the fan base with his signature mustache and, um, antics when it comes to having fun off the field.
Case in point? This terrific outfit that he is sporting as Wazzu prepares to head to the Alamo Bowl on Sunday morning:
Bravo young sir, bravo.
The Riverwalk won’t know what hit it and even Iowa State fans have to nod in respect.
Tom Herman may be busy trying to prepare for a top five Georgia squad in the Sugar Bowl but there are a few lingering issues of roster management that have cropped up at Texas in the days following the early national signing period.
The school confirmed on Saturday night to the Austin American-Statesman that both freshman quarterbacks Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal and are considering their options as to what the future holds after the team’s bowl game.
Rising and Thompson were both considered four-star recruits coming out of high school but have failed to climb up the depth chart like they probably expected. Sam Ehlinger appears firmly entrenched as the starter at QB and will be a junior in 2019 while primary backup Shane Buechele will likely take a redshirt this year and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Add in incoming freshman recruit Roschon Johnson and there’s only so many reps to go around in Austin.
It remains to be seen if either or both of Rising and Thompson will still go through with a transfer but given their recruiting profiles, safe to say they’ll have some options. Rising held offers from just about every major program coming out of high school and could wind up moving closer to his native California. Thompson, much more of a dual-threat, held offers from most of the Big 12 schools on top of others like Oregon, Miami, Louisville and Houston.
It turns out that teaching a “leadership” class at Ohio State is not the only thing that Urban Meyer will be doing in Columbus after he wraps up his career at the Rose Bowl on January 1st.
After several reports surfaced about Meyer’s future plans, OSU athletic director Gene Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz on Saturday evening that Meyer would indeed be elevated to an assistant athletic director role in the department
The move to keep Meyer around with unspecified duties is not uncommon for successful head coaches who are retiring but the added layers of the recent past do complicate things a bit. Both Smith and Meyer were suspended at the start of the 2018 season after an investigation by the school looked into their handling of sexual assault allegations made by the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.
Then there’s the other aspect of Meyer sticking around in a supervisory role. While new head coach Ryan Day probably won’t mind at first having his old boss stick around to bounce ideas off of, it would seemingly lessen the chance for him to put his stamp firmly on the program going forward.
Either way, it appears that even with Meyer “retiring” from his current position at Ohio State, he’ll still very much be around to watch over the Buckeyes going forward.