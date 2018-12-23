Police: LSU football players appear to have acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

Some clarity has emerged involving an unsettling situation that developed in Baton Rouge earlier this weekend.
Saturday afternoon, two LSU football players, one of whom was initially identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were taken into police custody in connection to a fatal shooting. It was subsequently confirmed that the other was walk-on linebacker Jared Small.
Overnight, Baton Rouge police confirmed that it’s looking as if the players had acted in self-defense after an 18-year-old male, Kobe Johnson, attempted to rob them. Edwards-Helaire, Small and Johnson had met up as the players were attempting to sell an electronic device when Johnson, seated in the back seat of a truck, pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. One of the players pulled out a handgun and fired at Johnson multiple times, killing him.
Police have thus far declined to say which player shot the man.
One of the players, both of whom were seated in the front seat of the truck, subsequently called 911 after the shooting. Both Edwards-Helaire and Small waited at the scene for police to arrive and were questioned by law enforcement for several hours before they were released.
The incident remains under investigation, and as such it’s unclear if any charges will arise stemming from the shooting.
LSU’s only public comments on the development came in the form of a statement attributed to athletic director Joe Alleva.
We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.
The sophomore Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns. A true freshman, Small has appeared in four games this season.