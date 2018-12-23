Two Texas QBs put names in NCAA transfer portal

Tom Herman may be busy trying to prepare for a top five Georgia squad in the Sugar Bowl but there are a few lingering issues of roster management that have cropped up at Texas in the days following the early national signing period.

The school confirmed on Saturday night to the Austin American-Statesman that both freshman quarterbacks Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal and are considering their options as to what the future holds after the team’s bowl game.

Rising and Thompson were both considered four-star recruits coming out of high school but have failed to climb up the depth chart like they probably expected. Sam Ehlinger appears firmly entrenched as the starter at QB and will be a junior in 2019 while primary backup Shane Buechele will likely take a redshirt this year and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Add in incoming freshman recruit Roschon Johnson and there’s only so many reps to go around in Austin.

It remains to be seen if either or both of Rising and Thompson will still go through with a transfer but given their recruiting profiles, safe to say they’ll have some options. Rising held offers from just about every major program coming out of high school and could wind up moving closer to his native California. Thompson, much more of a dual-threat, held offers from most of the Big 12 schools on top of others like Oregon, Miami, Louisville and Houston.