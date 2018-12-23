Wazzu QB Gardner Minshew’s Alamo Bowl outfit has to be seen to be believed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been a breath of fresh air since transferring over from East Carolina and been the driving force behind a terrific 10-2 campaign for the Cougars.

While the signal-caller’s impact on the field has been measurable, what really has been wild is how he’s energized the fan base with his signature mustache and, um, antics when it comes to having fun off the field.

Case in point? This terrific outfit that he is sporting as Wazzu prepares to head to the Alamo Bowl on Sunday morning:

Bravo young sir, bravo.

The Riverwalk won’t know what hit it and even Iowa State fans have to nod in respect.