Boise State arrives in Dallas reminding every Cowboys fan where Leighton Vander Esch is from

As Alabama stepped off the plane in Miami, all eyes were on how the quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa was moving. Tagovailoa, who has been recovering from an ankle injury that took him out of the SEC Championship Game, appears to be optimistic about his status for the Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

“At this point, we’re doing a lot better,” Tagovailoa said, according to The Miami Herald. “I got to move [Sunday]. I got to get a feel off of it before we come out [Monday] with practice. It feels good.”

“I think this week I will be over it,” Tagovailoa said, according to Al.com.

Tua Tagovailoa on how confident he is in his rehabilitation process. Sounds like he is a full go against the Sooners as expected. #OrangeBowl #RollTide #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/c5oxo1Mtr4 — OKC CBS Sports 105.3FM (@OKCCBSSPORTS105) December 24, 2018

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also stated Tagovailoa has been able to get in the reps he’s needed to prior to departing for Miami. Saban will look forward to seeing how Tagovailoa continues to move after having a couple of days off between bowl practices.

It seems as though all systems are go for Tagovailoa, which should be good news for Alabama fans. Even though the season ended on a slight downward trend for Tagovailoa, with his worst game of the season coming against Georgia in the SEC Champiosnhip Game, having Tagovailoa at as close to full strength as possible is a positive development for Alabama. Of course, there should be a good amount of confidence in Alabama’s offense even if Tagovailoa is not able to be at full strength or needs a break because Jalen Hurts will be ready to step in and guide the offense if needed, just as he did in the SEC Championship Game victory.

