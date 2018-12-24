Ex-CMU coach John Bonamego joins Michigan as bowl game consultant

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t dodging the NFL coaching rumor mill, he’s preparing for an upcoming bowl matchup against the Florida Gators. And he’s calling in the reinforcements to help put together the best possible plan of attack for the game. Joining the Michigan bowl prep efforts is John Bonamego, the former Central Michigan head coach, as a consultant.
Bonamego was cut loose as the head coach of Central Michigan in late November and he has not surfaced on another coaching staff in any formal position as of yet. And although Michigan lost wide receivers coach Jim McElwain to be the new head coach at Central Michigan, Bonamego is simply joining the Michigan program as a consultant at this time. A Michigan official confirmed as much to Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.
We’ll see if this leads to a regular position within the Michigan program at some point in the near future. Bonamego’s NFL experience as a coach could be an asset for Michigan’s staff if he were to join the staff after being a consultant for the Peach Bowl.
West Virginia will be down three of its best players on the offensive side of the ball for its bowl game. Its opponent, conversely, will be down a pair of its starters on the defensive side of the ball for the same game as well.
Monday, Syracuse confirmed that a pair of its defensive linemen — end Alton Robinson, tackle McKinley Williams — will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl matchup with WVU. The only reason given for the twin sidelining was “personal reasons.” The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that an athletic department spokesperson “declined to comment on who made the decision” to suspend the players.
To further punctuate the duo’s unavailability, neither traveled with the team to Orlando.
Robinson (pictured) currently leads the Orange in tackles for loss with 17 and sacks with 10. The junior is also tops on the team with 11 quarterback hits and forced fumbles with three.
Williams, a junior, has been a rotational starter throughout the 2018 season.
Late last week, Illinois confirmed that Miami transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019. Not long after, one of Thomas’ high school teammates indicated he’s joining the same Big Ten program as well.
On social media, Rey Estes announced that he has decided to transfer from Minnesota. Not only that, but the defensive back confirmed that his landing spot will be, you guessed it, Illinois.
Estes, then a quarterback, and Thomas were teammates at East St. Louis High School. The Belleville News-Democrat writes that “Estes and Thomas connected memorably on a 23-yard touchdown pass as time expired to defeat Glenbard North in the 7A quarterfinals [in November of 2016] and keep their championship season alive.”
“Buckle up! I’m home! Thankful for this opportunity and chance to continue to play B10 ball!” Estes wrote on his Instagram account.
Estes was a three-star member of the Gopher’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season.
In confirming Thomas’ addition to the roster, Lovie Smith said in a statement that the football program “will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.” It’s unclear at the moment if Estes will seek immediate eligibility as well.
Both Alabama (HERE) and Clemson (HERE) are dealing with personnel issues ahead of their College Football Playoff appearances, and now it appears that another of the four semifinalists has found itself in somewhat of a similar boat.
It’s been thought that, after losing his starting job a quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brandon Wimbush would be a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the start of the 2019 season. According to Brett McMurphy, that will indeed be the case as the quarterback has reportedly decided to take his leave from Notre Dame and move on to another program.
Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has addressed Wimbush’s status moving forward, including whether he’ll be available for Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal matchup with Clemson. A source close to Wimbush has told CFT, though, that the quarterback will remain with the Fighting Irish through the team’s postseason run.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this season before being replaced by Ian Book.
The Irish, undefeated in Wimbush’s starts this season, are undefeated in Book’s starts as well as they prepare for a Dec. 29 date with Clemson in one of the two playoff semifinals.
Arkansas saw its depth in the secondary take a smidgen of a hit late last week.
According to 247Sports.com, Alexy Jean-Baptiste‘s name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Friday. There’s been no comment from either the player or the football program on the development.
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.
As noted by 247Sports, Jean-Baptiste is the 24th player to leave the Razorbacks in the last 12 months. At least nine of those departures have come since the beginning of the 2018 regular season — cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), defensive back Nate Dalton (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE), quarterback Cole Kelley (HERE), defensive back Derrick Munson, wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) and running back Maleek Williams (HERE).
Additionally, a back issue forced offensive lineman Dylan Hays to medically retire from the sport halfway through the 2018 season.