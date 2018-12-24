Ex-CMU coach John Bonamego joins Michigan as bowl game consultant

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t dodging the NFL coaching rumor mill, he’s preparing for an upcoming bowl matchup against the Florida Gators. And he’s calling in the reinforcements to help put together the best possible plan of attack for the game. Joining the Michigan bowl prep efforts is John Bonamego, the former Central Michigan head coach, as a consultant.

Bonamego was cut loose as the head coach of Central Michigan in late November and he has not surfaced on another coaching staff in any formal position as of yet. And although Michigan lost wide receivers coach Jim McElwain to be the new head coach at Central Michigan, Bonamego is simply joining the Michigan program as a consultant at this time. A Michigan official confirmed as much to Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.

Per Michigan spokesman: Former Central Michigan coach John Bonamego is working with Michigan as a "consultant" at the Peach Bowl. For the bowl game. Nothing confirmed beyond that. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 24, 2018

We’ll see if this leads to a regular position within the Michigan program at some point in the near future. Bonamego’s NFL experience as a coach could be an asset for Michigan’s staff if he were to join the staff after being a consultant for the Peach Bowl.

