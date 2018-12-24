One starter among three Alabama players suspended for playoff game against Oklahoma

Tua Tagovailoa may be full-go for Alabama’s playoff game, but a trio of his teammates won’t be.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown, offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — have been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules and policies.
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.
There’s no definitive word yet on any of the suspended players’ statuses moving forward should Alabama find its way past Oklahoma and advance to the national championship game next month.
Nick Saban is not the only high-profile head coach dealing with personnel issues ahead of this year’s playoff. Earlier today, Dabo Swinney confirmed that three of his players, including All-American defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, are facing suspensions for the playoff game against Notre Dame because of failed drug tests.
As Alabama stepped off the plane in Miami, all eyes were on how the quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa was moving. Tagovailoa, who has been recovering from an ankle injury that took him out of the SEC Championship Game, appears to be optimistic about his status for the Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
“At this point, we’re doing a lot better,” Tagovailoa said, according to The Miami Herald. “I got to move [Sunday]. I got to get a feel off of it before we come out [Monday] with practice. It feels good.”
“I think this week I will be over it,” Tagovailoa said, according to Al.com.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban also stated Tagovailoa has been able to get in the reps he’s needed to prior to departing for Miami. Saban will look forward to seeing how Tagovailoa continues to move after having a couple of days off between bowl practices.
It seems as though all systems are go for Tagovailoa, which should be good news for Alabama fans. Even though the season ended on a slight downward trend for Tagovailoa, with his worst game of the season coming against Georgia in the SEC Champiosnhip Game, having Tagovailoa at as close to full strength as possible is a positive development for Alabama. Of course, there should be a good amount of confidence in Alabama’s offense even if Tagovailoa is not able to be at full strength or needs a break because Jalen Hurts will be ready to step in and guide the offense if needed, just as he did in the SEC Championship Game victory.
The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East Division on Sunday. One of the rising stars for the Cowboys this season has been linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who has really come on strong in the second half of the season to become a featured player in the Dallas defense. Boise State is making sure everyone remembers where Vander Esch played his college football as the Broncos arrive in Dallas for the First Responders Bowl.
The back of Boise State’s equipment truck has an image of Vander Esch in a Boise State uniform plastered on the doors, staring down all traffic sitting behind the truck. Vander Esch is seen looming over the skyline of Dallas. This is a solid piece of marketing for the Boise State program as they prepare for a bowl game in Dallas.
Vander Esch was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and a two-time All-Academic Mountain West player in 2015 and 2016. When he was drafted by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he became the first Boise State player to be drafted in the first round since 2012 (Shea McClelin, Chicago Bears).
When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t dodging the NFL coaching rumor mill, he’s preparing for an upcoming bowl matchup against the Florida Gators. And he’s calling in the reinforcements to help put together the best possible plan of attack for the game. Joining the Michigan bowl prep efforts is John Bonamego, the former Central Michigan head coach, as a consultant.
Bonamego was cut loose as the head coach of Central Michigan in late November and he has not surfaced on another coaching staff in any formal position as of yet. And although Michigan lost wide receivers coach Jim McElwain to be the new head coach at Central Michigan, Bonamego is simply joining the Michigan program as a consultant at this time. A Michigan official confirmed as much to Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.
We’ll see if this leads to a regular position within the Michigan program at some point in the near future. Bonamego’s NFL experience as a coach could be an asset for Michigan’s staff if he were to join the staff after being a consultant for the Peach Bowl.
As Clemson prepares to take on Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl for one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games this weekend, the status of three players appears to be up in the air. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway have reportedly failed a drug test due to a trace of ostarine in samples recently tested by the NCAA.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the news with media on Monday and suggested the players did not willingly or knowingly ingest the substance.
“They have no clue how it got in their system. This could have come from hair products, cream, protein, a product you buy online and you think nothing is wrong with it. It could be something in a drink,” Swinney said in defending his players, according to Tiger Illustrated. “40 or so athletes over the last year or so have had to deal with same thing, and several were vindicated.”
Clemson is currently appealing the positive drug tests, which leaves the eligibility for all three players in limbo ahead of the Cotton Bowl matchup with the Fighting Irish. An update on their status may not be known until after Christmas after having to provide a second sample for examination
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator typically used for the treatment muscle wasting and osteoporosis. It has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.