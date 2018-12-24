Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore to transfer

Go ahead and add another one to the transfer market. Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore announced on Sunday his intent to leave College Station and ply his craft elsewhere.

“First off I would like to Thank God for blessing me and my family with this opportunity that many kids dream to experience,” Moore wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account. “Second i wanna Thank Coach Fisher, Coach Elko, and the rest of the Texas A&M football staff for allowing me to play football for one of the most prestigious programs in the country. I made many friends here that I’ll miss forever, but I know in order for me to achieve my dream and continue to have the love and passion for the game, I need to go where my heart leads me. After many months of prayer and thought, I would like to announce that I will be Transferring from Texas A&M University and pursuing my Athletic and Academic career somewhere else. God Bless!”

A native of Yoakum, Texas, Moore appeared in four games this season — appearing almost exclusively on special teams — and did not record a tackle. Because he played in only four games, Moore could use this season as a redshirt and play at the FBS level as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Moore’s twin brother, Joshua Moore, was a freshman wide receiver at Texas this season.