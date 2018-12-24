Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch going pro two years early

Greg Dortch is leaving Wake Forest to go pro in football, not just one year early, but two.
Dortch redshirted his first year in Winston-Salem, then immediately became one of the Demon Deacons’ best players. As such, he’s going pro after his redshirt sophomore year.
“Greg informed us of his decision and we support him 100 percent,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “Greg was an exceptional player for us at Wake Forest the past two seasons. He is a very skilled receiver, a dynamic punt and kick returner, and a great teammate.”
A Richmond, Va., native, Dortch was a USA Today Freshman All-American and the ACC Freshman of the Year runner-up in 2017, hauling in a team-high 53 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns — in just eight games — while adding 559 return yards.
He was even better as a sophomore, catching 89 balls for 1,078 yards (the second most in school history) and eight scores while adding two punt return touchdowns. He was named a First Team All-ACC honoree as an all-purpose back while winning the Brian Piccolo Award, given to the ACC’s most courageous player.