Brandon Wimbush expected to transfer from Notre Dame

Both Alabama (HERE) and Clemson (HERE) are dealing with personnel issues ahead of their College Football Playoff appearances, and now it appears that another of the four semifinalists has found itself in somewhat of a similar boat.

It’s been thought that, after losing his starting job a quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brandon Wimbush would be a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the start of the 2019 season. According to Brett McMurphy, that will indeed be the case as the quarterback has reportedly decided to take his leave from Notre Dame and move on to another program.

Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has addressed Wimbush’s status moving forward, including whether he’ll be available for Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal matchup with Clemson. A source close to Wimbush has told CFT, though, that the quarterback will remain with the Fighting Irish through the team’s postseason run.

Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush, who started 12 games last year & 1st 3 games of this season, is transferring, source told @WatchStadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 25, 2018

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this season before being replaced by Ian Book.

The Irish, undefeated in Wimbush’s starts this season, are undefeated in Book’s starts as well as they prepare for a Dec. 29 date with Clemson in one of the two playoff semifinals.