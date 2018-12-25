CFT Previews: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

WHO: Boston College (7-5) vs. No. 25 Boise State (10-3)
WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
THE SKINNY: Two programs from half the country away, playing outdoors on the day after Christmas, at a 90,000-seat outdoor stadium, with both teams coming in off of downer ends to their regular seasons. What could go wrong?
One of the few bowl games pitting a Power Five team against a Group of Five challenger sees the Group of Five team enter with the higher ranking, the better pedigree and the more talented roster. These programs’ only previous meeting was a 27-21 BC win in the MPC Computers (now Famous Idaho Potato) Bowl, and this one may just boil down to who wants to be there more. Boise State narrowly missed out on a trip to Las Vegas after dropping the Mountain West Championship at home to Fresno State in overtime, while Boston College slinks in after seeing its 7-2 start culminate in a 7-5 finish.
In addition to whichever team finds the proper motivation to roll out of bed and play in a largely empty stadium the day after Christmas, this game boils down to whether or not Boston College can run the ball. In their seven wins, BC averages nearly 261 yards per game on 4.74 a carry (27th nationally), and in losses the Eagles rush for just 88.8 yards per game on 2.57 a carry (108th).
Boise State has a more balanced, typical attack; Brett Rypien has thrown for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Alexander Mattison has rushed for 1,415 yards and 17 scores. The feeling here is both players will get theirs.
THE PICK: Boise State 30, Boston College 17
West Virginia will be down three of its best players on the offensive side of the ball for its bowl game. Its opponent, conversely, will be down a pair of its starters on the defensive side of the ball for the same game as well.
Monday, Syracuse confirmed that a pair of its defensive linemen — end Alton Robinson, tackle McKinley Williams — will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl matchup with WVU. The only reason given for the twin sidelining was “personal reasons.” The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that an athletic department spokesperson “declined to comment on who made the decision” to suspend the players.
To further punctuate the duo’s unavailability, neither traveled with the team to Orlando.
Robinson (pictured) currently leads the Orange in tackles for loss with 17 and sacks with 10. The junior is also tops on the team with 11 quarterback hits and forced fumbles with three.
Williams, a junior, has been a rotational starter throughout the 2018 season.
Late last week, Illinois confirmed that Miami transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019. Not long after, one of Thomas’ high school teammates indicated he’s joining the same Big Ten program as well.
On social media, Rey Estes announced that he has decided to transfer from Minnesota. Not only that, but the defensive back confirmed that his landing spot will be, you guessed it, Illinois.
Estes, then a quarterback, and Thomas were teammates at East St. Louis High School. The Belleville News-Democrat writes that “Estes and Thomas connected memorably on a 23-yard touchdown pass as time expired to defeat Glenbard North in the 7A quarterfinals [in November of 2016] and keep their championship season alive.”
“Buckle up! I’m home! Thankful for this opportunity and chance to continue to play B10 ball!” Estes wrote on his Instagram account.
Estes was a three-star member of the Gopher’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season.
In confirming Thomas’ addition to the roster, Lovie Smith said in a statement that the football program “will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.” It’s unclear at the moment if Estes will seek immediate eligibility as well.
Both Alabama (HERE) and Clemson (HERE) are dealing with personnel issues ahead of their College Football Playoff appearances, and now it appears that another of the four semifinalists has found itself in somewhat of a similar boat.
It’s been thought that, after losing his starting job a quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brandon Wimbush would be a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the start of the 2019 season. According to Brett McMurphy, that will indeed be the case as the quarterback has reportedly decided to take his leave from Notre Dame and move on to another program.
Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has addressed Wimbush’s status moving forward, including whether he’ll be available for Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal matchup with Clemson. A source close to Wimbush has told CFT, though, that the quarterback will remain with the Fighting Irish through the team’s postseason run.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this season before being replaced by Ian Book.
The Irish, undefeated in Wimbush’s starts this season, are undefeated in Book’s starts as well as they prepare for a Dec. 29 date with Clemson in one of the two playoff semifinals.
Arkansas saw its depth in the secondary take a smidgen of a hit late last week.
According to 247Sports.com, Alexy Jean-Baptiste‘s name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Friday. There’s been no comment from either the player or the football program on the development.
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.
As noted by 247Sports, Jean-Baptiste is the 24th player to leave the Razorbacks in the last 12 months. At least nine of those departures have come since the beginning of the 2018 regular season — cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), defensive back Nate Dalton (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE), quarterback Cole Kelley (HERE), defensive back Derrick Munson, wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) and running back Maleek Williams (HERE).
Additionally, a back issue forced offensive lineman Dylan Hays to medically retire from the sport halfway through the 2018 season.