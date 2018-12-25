CFT Previews: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

WHO: Boston College (7-5) vs. No. 25 Boise State (10-3)

WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

WHERE: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

THE SKINNY: Two programs from half the country away, playing outdoors on the day after Christmas, at a 90,000-seat outdoor stadium, with both teams coming in off of downer ends to their regular seasons. What could go wrong?

One of the few bowl games pitting a Power Five team against a Group of Five challenger sees the Group of Five team enter with the higher ranking, the better pedigree and the more talented roster. These programs’ only previous meeting was a 27-21 BC win in the MPC Computers (now Famous Idaho Potato) Bowl, and this one may just boil down to who wants to be there more. Boise State narrowly missed out on a trip to Las Vegas after dropping the Mountain West Championship at home to Fresno State in overtime, while Boston College slinks in after seeing its 7-2 start culminate in a 7-5 finish.

In addition to whichever team finds the proper motivation to roll out of bed and play in a largely empty stadium the day after Christmas, this game boils down to whether or not Boston College can run the ball. In their seven wins, BC averages nearly 261 yards per game on 4.74 a carry (27th nationally), and in losses the Eagles rush for just 88.8 yards per game on 2.57 a carry (108th).

Boise State has a more balanced, typical attack; Brett Rypien has thrown for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Alexander Mattison has rushed for 1,415 yards and 17 scores. The feeling here is both players will get theirs.

THE PICK: Boise State 30, Boston College 17