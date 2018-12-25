DB is ninth player to leave Arkansas since start of 2018 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arkansas saw its depth in the secondary take a smidgen of a hit late last week.

According to 247Sports.com, Alexy Jean-Baptiste‘s name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Friday. There’s been no comment from either the player or the football program on the development.

Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.

As noted by 247Sports, Jean-Baptiste is the 24th player to leave the Razorbacks in the last 12 months. At least nine of those departures have come since the beginning of the 2018 regular season — cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), defensive back Nate Dalton (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE), quarterback Cole Kelley (HERE), defensive back Derrick Munson, wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) and running back Maleek Williams (HERE).

Additionally, a back issue forced offensive lineman Dylan Hays to medically retire from the sport halfway through the 2018 season.