DB is ninth player to leave Arkansas since start of 2018 season

Arkansas saw its depth in the secondary take a smidgen of a hit late last week.
According to 247Sports.com, Alexy Jean-Baptiste‘s name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Friday. There’s been no comment from either the player or the football program on the development.
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.
As noted by 247Sports, Jean-Baptiste is the 24th player to leave the Razorbacks in the last 12 months. At least nine of those departures have come since the beginning of the 2018 regular season — cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), defensive back Nate Dalton (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE), quarterback Cole Kelley (HERE), defensive back Derrick Munson, wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) and running back Maleek Williams (HERE).
Additionally, a back issue forced offensive lineman Dylan Hays to medically retire from the sport halfway through the 2018 season.
Both Alabama (HERE) and Clemson (HERE) are dealing with personnel issues ahead of their College Football Playoff appearances, and now it appears that another of the four semifinalists has found itself in somewhat of a similar boat.
It’s been thought that, after losing his starting job a quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brandon Wimbush would be a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the start of the 2019 season. According to Brett McMurphy, that will indeed be the case as the quarterback has reportedly decided to take his leave from Notre Dame and move on to another program.
Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has addressed Wimbush’s status moving forward, including whether he’ll be available for Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal matchup with Clemson. A source close to Wimbush has told CFT, though, that the quarterback will remain with the Fighting Irish through the team’s postseason run.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this season before being replaced by Ian Book.
The Irish, undefeated in Wimbush’s starts this season, are undefeated in Book’s starts as well as they prepare for a Dec. 29 date with Clemson in one of the two playoff semifinals.
Tua Tagovailoa may be full-go for Alabama’s playoff game, but a trio of his teammates won’t be.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown, offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — have been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules and policies.
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.
There’s no definitive word yet on any of the suspended players’ statuses moving forward should Alabama find its way past Oklahoma and advance to the national championship game next month.
Nick Saban is not the only high-profile head coach dealing with personnel issues ahead of this year’s playoff. Earlier today, Dabo Swinney confirmed that three of his players, including All-American defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, are facing suspensions for the playoff game against Notre Dame because of failed drug tests.
As Alabama stepped off the plane in Miami, all eyes were on how the quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa was moving. Tagovailoa, who has been recovering from an ankle injury that took him out of the SEC Championship Game, appears to be optimistic about his status for the Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
“At this point, we’re doing a lot better,” Tagovailoa said, according to The Miami Herald. “I got to move [Sunday]. I got to get a feel off of it before we come out [Monday] with practice. It feels good.”
“I think this week I will be over it,” Tagovailoa said, according to Al.com.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban also stated Tagovailoa has been able to get in the reps he’s needed to prior to departing for Miami. Saban will look forward to seeing how Tagovailoa continues to move after having a couple of days off between bowl practices.
It seems as though all systems are go for Tagovailoa, which should be good news for Alabama fans. Even though the season ended on a slight downward trend for Tagovailoa, with his worst game of the season coming against Georgia in the SEC Champiosnhip Game, having Tagovailoa at as close to full strength as possible is a positive development for Alabama. Of course, there should be a good amount of confidence in Alabama’s offense even if Tagovailoa is not able to be at full strength or needs a break because Jalen Hurts will be ready to step in and guide the offense if needed, just as he did in the SEC Championship Game victory.