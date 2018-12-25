Illinois lands second transfer from Power Five program

Late last week, Illinois confirmed that Miami transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and will enroll at the university in the spring of 2019. Not long after, one of Thomas’ high school teammates indicated he’s joining the same Big Ten program as well.
On social media, Rey Estes announced that he has decided to transfer from Minnesota. Not only that, but the defensive back confirmed that his landing spot will be, you guessed it, Illinois.
Estes, then a quarterback, and Thomas were teammates at East St. Louis High School. The Belleville News-Democrat writes that “Estes and Thomas connected memorably on a 23-yard touchdown pass as time expired to defeat Glenbard North in the 7A quarterfinals [in November of 2016] and keep their championship season alive.”
“Buckle up! I’m home! Thankful for this opportunity and chance to continue to play B10 ball!” Estes wrote on his Instagram account.
Estes was a three-star member of the Gopher’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season.
In confirming Thomas’ addition to the roster, Lovie Smith said in a statement that the football program “will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois.” It’s unclear at the moment if Estes will seek immediate eligibility as well.
Both Alabama (HERE) and Clemson (HERE) are dealing with personnel issues ahead of their College Football Playoff appearances, and now it appears that another of the four semifinalists has found itself in somewhat of a similar boat.
It’s been thought that, after losing his starting job a quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brandon Wimbush would be a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the start of the 2019 season. According to Brett McMurphy, that will indeed be the case as the quarterback has reportedly decided to take his leave from Notre Dame and move on to another program.
Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has addressed Wimbush’s status moving forward, including whether he’ll be available for Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal matchup with Clemson. A source close to Wimbush has told CFT, though, that the quarterback will remain with the Fighting Irish through the team’s postseason run.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this season before being replaced by Ian Book.
The Irish, undefeated in Wimbush’s starts this season, are undefeated in Book’s starts as well as they prepare for a Dec. 29 date with Clemson in one of the two playoff semifinals.
Arkansas saw its depth in the secondary take a smidgen of a hit late last week.
According to 247Sports.com, Alexy Jean-Baptiste‘s name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Friday. There’s been no comment from either the player or the football program on the development.
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.
As noted by 247Sports, Jean-Baptiste is the 24th player to leave the Razorbacks in the last 12 months. At least nine of those departures have come since the beginning of the 2018 regular season — cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), defensive back Nate Dalton (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE), quarterback Cole Kelley (HERE), defensive back Derrick Munson, wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) and running back Maleek Williams (HERE).
Additionally, a back issue forced offensive lineman Dylan Hays to medically retire from the sport halfway through the 2018 season.
Before diving headfirst into today's festivities, I just wanted to
drop in and wish a sincere and heartfelt "Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah/Exhilarating Kwanzaa!" from all of us here at CFT to all of you who happen to stop by our humble abode on this most special of days.
Needless to say, I’ll be in & out and out & in throughout the day, hopping onto the Macbook and/or desktop and/or iPad and/or iPhone when events warrant. And my wife allows it. And if my kids don’t disown me for working instead of playing with them and/or cobbling together their presents.
So, with that out of the way, it’s now off to a day filled with family, giving & receiving, a few (too many) holiday ales and dealing with those damned twist-tie thingies that are surgically wrapped around almost every crucial square inch of every toy produced these days, and whose inventor(s) should be kicked square in his jingle bells without discretion for what he’s wrought on parents the world over.
Tua Tagovailoa may be full-go for Alabama’s playoff game, but a trio of his teammates won’t be.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown, offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — have been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules and policies.
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.
There’s no definitive word yet on any of the suspended players’ statuses moving forward should Alabama find its way past Oklahoma and advance to the national championship game next month.
Nick Saban is not the only high-profile head coach dealing with personnel issues ahead of this year’s playoff. Earlier today, Dabo Swinney confirmed that three of his players, including All-American defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, are facing suspensions for the playoff game against Notre Dame because of failed drug tests.