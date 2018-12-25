John Hightower one of three who’ll miss Boise State’s bowl game

Clemson and Alabama aren’t the only schools with personnel concerns heading into its postseason matchup.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed over the weekend that three players will miss Boise State’s matchup with Boston College in Wednesday’s First Responder Bowl — wide receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir, running back Robert Mahone. Hightower and Mahone will miss the bowl game because they have been ruled academically ineligible, while Shakir is injured.

When it comes to the duo who will be sidelined because they couldn’t keep their academic house in order, Harsin was decidedly disappointed.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do academically, we put a lot of work into it and in our culture is what we feel is extremely important,” the head coach stated. “We actually did really well with a lot of our guys, but we want it to be 100 percent. We want everybody to do well.

“Everybody has the same opportunities, we have really good resources there, and if you don’t make it into a bowl game because that, yes I’m disappointed. … You’ve got to take care of your business.”

Hightower is currently fourth on the team in both receptions (31) and receiving yards (504), while his six receiving touchdowns are third. At 16.3, Hightower also leads the Broncos in yards per catch. Additionally, his 163 yards rushing (on just eight carries) are tied for second, as is his two rushing touchdowns.

Mahone’s 128 yards on the ground are fourth on the team. Shakir has totaled 16 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. He’s also contributed a touchdown and 70 yards on 14 carries.