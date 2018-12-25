Merry Christmas, one and y’all!!!

(As the founders of this website are West Virginia natives — and I’m still a resident of God’s Country — we are contractually obligated to include at least one “y’all” followed by a minimum of one exclamation point in any holiday greeting. For the umpteenth year in a row, we and/or I apologize for any confusion and/or angst this may have caused.)

Before diving headfirst into today’s festivities, I just wanted to copy & paste last year’s post drop in and wish a sincere and heartfelt “Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah/Exhilarating Kwanzaa!” from all of us here at CFT to all of you who happen to stop by our humble abode on this most special of days.

Needless to say, I’ll be in & out and out & in throughout the day, hopping onto the Macbook and/or desktop and/or iPad and/or iPhone when events warrant. And my wife allows it. And if my kids don’t disown me for working instead of playing with them and/or cobbling together their presents.

So, with that out of the way, it’s now off to a day filled with family, giving & receiving, a few (too many) holiday ales and dealing with those damned twist-tie thingies that are surgically wrapped around almost every crucial square inch of every toy produced these days, and whose inventor(s) should be kicked square in his jingle bells without discretion for what he’s wrought on parents the world over.