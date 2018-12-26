Cal and TCU combine for six interceptions in low-scoring first half of the Cheez-It Bowl

You’re not going to believe this, but two defensive-minded head coaches with two questionable offenses came together for a low-scoring and turnover-filled first half of a bowl game. Yes, TCU and Cal combined for five interceptions through two quarters of play at the Cheez-It Bowl as the Bears were narrowly able to take advantage of one of those takeaways in order to hit the locker room with a 7-0 lead in a, um, bizarrely entertaining postseason tilt.
Horned Frogs quarterback Grayson Muehlstein was responsible for three of those picks, one off an ill-advised trick play throwback pass (see below) and the other two of your more regular that’s-a-bad-throw variety. He closed out the half with just four completions to his own team for 10 yards and TCU was mighty lucky to only be down a score as a result. Tailback Sewo Olonilua wasn’t much better against a loaded box and had 70 yards on the ground as the home run hitter on the gridiron was bottled up well at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Cal signal-caller Chase Garbers chipped in with three more interceptions in the first half, two coming as part of four straight series with a turnover as the two sides played a bit of hot potato with the ball itself. At least the young QB was able to get a little rhythm before that stretch while throwing for 93 yards on 12 completions and running for the game’s lone touchdown. Running back Patrick Laird also chipped in with 29 yards rushing.
Needless to say, taking care of the football will no doubt be emphasized on both sides going forward and hopefully both offensive coordinators have something saved up that could jump-start their respective groups. The Cheez-It Bowl has been entertaining despite the low score and all the turnovers but hopefully for everybody involved, the level of play gets elevated in the second half of this Big 12-Pac-12 battle.
It was supposed to be a farewell sendoff for one PJ — Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson — but the Quick Lane Bowl quickly became all about the other — P.J. Fleck, that is.
The boat was rowed quite a bit in a one-sided affair up in Detroit as Minnesota dominated from start to finish in an eventual 34-10 victory that may have been the latest sign that the Gophers were turning a corner under their energetic head coach who is all to familiar with winning in the state of Michigan.
While Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was just 7-of-13 passing for 132 yards, the young freshman did toss two beautiful scoring strikes to top wideout Tyler Johnson (57 yards too) and kept the chains moving when needed as the program won their third straight bowl game. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim was really the straw that stirred the drink in this one though, posting a breakout game with 224 yards and a pair of scores for an offense that seemed to do whatever they wanted and had zero problem taking advantage of several short fields.
It’s not often that you see a team win the time of possession battle over an opponent running the triple option but the Gophers didn’t really have any issues doing just that as all but one offensive drive before the final kneel-down wound up putting points on the board and that lone exception resulted in a missed field goal just before halftime.
While everything was going right for the Big Ten program at Ford Field, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t buy a stop on defense and managed just one sustained drive on offense prior to the final quarter. QB TaQuon Marshall barely looked like the explosive playmaker we’ve seen this season and completed just four passes for 76 yards while rushing for 75 more on the ground. He did make a nice read and pitch to Nathan Cottrell for a 20 yard touchdown in the third quarter but there just weren’t many big plays and Tech was behind the sticks far too often on third down to get anything going.
The result (and perhaps the effort overall) is surely a bummer to so many of the players on the roster who no doubt wanted to send their head coach out with a win after he announced he was stepping down earlier in the month to wrap up an 11-season tenure. Johnson concludes his tenure on the Flats with a 82-60 overall record and, while the ending wasn’t what he or the team wanted after falling to 7-6 on the year, there are still plenty of good memories with him in charge of the program to reminisce over like that thrilling Orange Bowl run back in 2014.
He wasn’t the PJ who wound up with a Gatorade bath on Wednesday night though as the Gophers rose to the occasion and turned in a dominating performance to give Fleck his first postseason victory at Minnesota.
Jordan Travis may have left Louisville, but he hasn’t left the ACC, as it turns out.
In early November, the U of L confirmed that Travis had decided to transfer from the Cardinals football program. Wednesday, the quarterback confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to enroll at Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career with the Seminoles.
“It’s been a dream my entire life. I feel like it will be a great opportunity for me to succeed in life as a person and player,” Travis told the website “[New offensive coordinator Kendal] Briles is a great coach and [I] look forward to work with him.”
Travis, whose older brother played baseball at FSU a few years ago, was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Because he played in four or fewer games this year, he can take a redshirt for the 2018 season. He will still have four years of eligibility he can use with the Seminoles, but is expected to have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. It’s also expected, though, that Travis will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.
Rowing the boat > retirement.
At least that’s the case early on in the Quick Lane Bowl as a short-handed Minnesota squad is up 13-3 on Georgia Tech at halftime of Yellow Jackets’ head coach Paul Johnson’s final game with the program.
The biggest issue facing the ACC side of the equation was the simple fact that the option offense was stuck in neutral for most of the first half. QB TaQuon Marshall completed just two passes on four attempts and had only 34 yards rushing, the vast majority of which came on a single drive that was the team’s only sustained effort moving the ball in several tries. Jordan Mason added another 19 yards on four carries but there were few big plays and little in the way of consistency for a squad that is no doubt trying to send their head coach out with a win.
The Gophers were having none of that in Detroit though and were playing well for a team that was missing several starters due to injury, the NFL Draft or to unannounced suspensions. Signal-caller Tanner Morgan was only 4-of-10 for 53 yards and had a beautiful touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson that was dropped right over the speedy wideout’s shoulder. With the passing game running hot and cold through the first two quarters, tailback Mohamed Ibrahim was more than happy to pick up the slack and wound up with 105 yards rushing before the break.
While things were tilted in favor of Minnesota, the good news for Georgia Tech is that the game remains within striking distance of a couple of scores. They’ll have to flip the script going forward though or else it will be another P.J. — Fleck, in this case — who will wind up with the Gatorade bath when all is said and done from Ford Field on Wednesday evening.
This is about as spectacular as it gets.
As he bravely fights what’s now been grown into a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent has served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan. He’s also an inspiration to the Boilermakers team, as evidenced by their monumental upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State with Trent looking on from the sidelines.
In the here and now, Purdue will square off with Auburn Friday in the Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl in Nashville. And, thanks in very large part to the Indianapolis Colts and its owner, Jim Irsay, Trent will be there not only as a fan but also as an honorary captain as Irsay’s private plane is flying Trent and his family to the postseason game.
In a first-person letter published earlier this week titled “As I face my last days, here is why I am grateful,” Trent wrote the following:
Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me.
Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree.
So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? This Christmas, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?
God bless Trent as he gracefully continues to battle in the face of impossible odds. And God bless Jim Irsay and the Colts for displaying the humanity that this world desperately needs, particularly this time of the year.