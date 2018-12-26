Getty Images

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 26 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, which today features two ACC teams, the first two Power Five vs. Power Five matchups and the MWC runner-up.

WHO: Minnesota (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th Quick Lane Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
THE SKINNY: Thanks to the time of day it’ll be played, this will mark the first Power Five vs Power Five matchup of the 2018-19 bowl season. … This will also (presumably) mark the last game of the storied coaching career of Paul Johnson, who announced in late November that he would be stepping down as Georgia Tech’s head coach as it’s “time to take a break” from the coaching profession. … If you’re talking Tech you’re talking running-game prowess and the Yellow Jackets didn’t disappoint in 2018, with their triple-option attack finishing the regular season tops in the nation in rushing yards per game (334.9) and second in rushing yards (4,019).  Their 45 rushing touchdowns are fourth nationally behind Memphis (48), Army (47) and Clemson (46). … Those numbers don’t bode well for a Minnesota defense that is 76th in the country in run defense at 170.7 yards per game.  More to the point, Minnesota gave up huge rushing yardage to a pair of teams, Illinois (430) and Nebraska (383), that leaned heavily on the run this season and are currently inside the Top 30 at the FBS level. … Then again, in its last two games of the regular season, Minnesota gave up just 95 yards on the ground to Northwestern and 170 to a Wisconsin team that averages nearly 270 a game. … The win over the Badgers, incidentally, was the Gophers’ first in the rivalry game since 2003. That win also pushed the Gophers to bowl eligibility for the first time in the second season under P.J. Fleck and helped pave the way for a contract extension for the head coach. … Both teams will enter today’s matchup riding two-game bowl winning streaks. … Both teams will also enter today’s matchup never having faced the other in football. … With Johnson’s retirement after this game, it means that, with Geoff Collins taking over the Yellow Jackets, the triple-option offense will leave the Power Five altogether and be limited to the three service academies (Air Force, Army, Navy) moving forward.  In other words, tune in and enjoy its brutal brilliance one last time.
THE LINE: Minnesota, +5½
THE PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 44, Minnesota 24

WHO: Cal (7-5) vs. TCU (8-5)
WHAT: The 30th Cheez-It Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
THE SKINNY: In the past, this bowl game has been known as the Copper Bowl (1989-96), the Insight.com Bowl (1997-2001), the Insight Bowl (2002-11), the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl (2012-13), and the Cactus Bowl again from 2014-17 before it took on the Cheez-It brand name for this season. … TCU is playing in its fifth straight bowl game under Gary Patterson, having won three of the last four of those matchups.  All told, the Horned Frogs are 10-5 in bowl games under Patterson; that number improves to 9-3 if you take into account those played since 2005. … Cal, meanwhile, is playing in its first bowl game since the 2015 season and just its second since 2011. … If you’re a fan of the defensive side of the football, this is the postseason game for you. Cal is 24th nationally in points per game allowed (21.3) and 16th in total defense (319 yards per game). TCU, meanwhile, is 44th in the former category (24.4 ppg) and 27th in the latter category (344 ypg). … Neither defense will, at least statistically and on paper, be going up against an offense that will offer much of a challenge.  TCU is 92nd in yards per game (375), Cal is 111th (350); TCU is 98th in scoring offense (24.7ppg), Cal is 109th (22.8). … The Horned Frogs ended the regular season winning three of its last four, while the Golden Bears won two of three. … As is the case in the game that precedes it, this will mark the first-ever meeting between the football programs. … TCU’s starting quarterback is senior Grayson Muehlstein making just his second career start, and you should watch the game based solely on that name alone.
THE LINE: TCU, +1
THE PREDICTION: TCU 17, Cal 16

Tua Tagovailoa ’80-85 percent,’ Kyler Murray ‘under the weather’

By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 11:31 AM EST
1 Comment

Alabama’s starting quarterback may be “a full-go” for the playoffs, but he won’t be fully healthy.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s SEC championship game win over Georgia that propelled the Crimson Tide into one of the four College Football Playoff semifinalist slots.  With their date with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl a little more than 72 hours away, the Heisman runner-up gave an update on his status and indicated, not surprisingly, that he’s not yet 100 percent when it comes to the health of his ankle.

“It’s been a lot better,” the true sophomore stated. “If I could grade it on a scale from 0-100, I would say it’s at about 80-85 percent. It’s been really good. No setbacks.”

Tagovailoa’s counterpart, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, also made some health headlines as he was a surprise scratch from this morning’s media event.  According to the school, the quarterback is feeling “under the weather” and the football program thought it best for him to stay away from the event and rest.

OU has offered no specifics as to what exactly is wrong with Murray, although the sense is that it won’t impact his availability for Saturday night’s game.

John Hightower one of three who’ll miss Boise State’s bowl game

By John TaylorDec 25, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Clemson and Alabama aren’t the only schools with personnel concerns heading into its postseason matchup.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed over the weekend that three players will miss Boise State’s matchup with Boston College in Wednesday’s First Responder Bowl — wide receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir, running back Robert Mahone. Hightower and Mahone will miss the bowl game because they have been ruled academically ineligible, while Shakir is injured.

When it comes to the duo who will be sidelined because they couldn’t keep their academic house in order, Harsin was decidedly disappointed.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do academically, we put a lot of work into it and in our culture is what we feel is extremely important,” the head coach stated. “We actually did really well with a lot of our guys, but we want it to be 100 percent. We want everybody to do well.

“Everybody has the same opportunities, we have really good resources there, and if you don’t make it into a bowl game because that, yes I’m disappointed. … You’ve got to take care of your business.”

Hightower is currently fourth on the team in both receptions (31) and receiving yards (504), while his six receiving touchdowns are third. At 16.3, Hightower also leads the Broncos in yards per catch. Additionally, his 163 yards rushing (on just eight carries) are tied for second, as is his two rushing touchdowns.

Mahone’s 128 yards on the ground are fourth on the team. Shakir has totaled 16 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. He’s also contributed a touchdown and 70 yards on 14 carries.

CFT Previews: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 25, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
WHO: Boston College (7-5) vs. No. 25 Boise State (10-3)
WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
THE SKINNY: Two programs from half the country away, playing outdoors on the day after Christmas, at a 90,000-seat outdoor stadium, with both teams coming in off of downer ends to their regular seasons. What could go wrong?

One of the few bowl games pitting a Power Five team against a Group of Five challenger sees the Group of Five team enter with the higher ranking, the better pedigree and the more talented roster. These programs’ only previous meeting was a 27-21 BC win in the MPC Computers (now Famous Idaho Potato) Bowl, and this one may just boil down to who wants to be there more. Boise State narrowly missed out on a trip to Las Vegas after dropping the Mountain West Championship at home to Fresno State in overtime, while Boston College slinks in after seeing its 7-2 start culminate in a 7-5 finish.

In addition to whichever team finds the proper motivation to roll out of bed and play in a largely empty stadium the day after Christmas, this game boils down to whether or not Boston College can run the ball. In their seven wins, BC averages nearly 261 yards per game on 4.74 a carry (27th nationally), and in losses the Eagles rush for just 88.8 yards per game on 2.57 a carry (108th).

Boise State has a more balanced, typical attack; Brett Rypien has thrown for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Alexander Mattison has rushed for 1,415 yards and 17 scores. The feeling here is both players will get theirs.

THE PICK: Boise State 30, Boston College 17

Syracuse’s best defensive lineman one of two suspended for bowl game vs. West Virginia

By John TaylorDec 25, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
West Virginia will be down three of its best players on the offensive side of the ball for its bowl game.  Its opponent, conversely, will be down a pair of its starters on the defensive side of the ball for the same game as well.

Monday, Syracuse confirmed that a pair of its defensive linemen — end Alton Robinson, tackle McKinley Williams — will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl matchup with WVU.  The only reason given for the twin sidelining was “personal reasons.” The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that an athletic department spokesperson “declined to comment on who made the decision” to suspend the players.

To further punctuate the duo’s unavailability, neither traveled with the team to Orlando.

Robinson (pictured) currently leads the Orange in tackles for loss with 17 and sacks with 10.  The junior is also tops on the team with 11 quarterback hits and forced fumbles with three.

Williams, a junior, has been a rotational starter throughout the 2018 season.