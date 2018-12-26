Getty Images

Duke’s Tahj Rice undergoes appendectomy, will miss Independence Bowl

By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
A non-football health issue will cost Duke some depth along its defensive line this postseason.

Tuesday, Duke announced defensive tackle Tahj Rice underwent an appendectomy the previous evening.  As a result of the procedure, the freshman lineman will be sidelined for Thursday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl matchup with Temple.

A four-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class, Rice was rated as the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Kentucky.  The Louisville high school product was the top-rated player in Duke’s class last year.

In 12 games as a true freshman, Rice was credited with six tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and one sack.

Cheez-It Bowl sees nine glorious interceptions thrown, one TCU victory over Cal in the process

By Bryan FischerDec 27, 2018, 12:29 AM EST
The Pac-12 and Big 12 are filled with numerous high-flying offenses but Cal, under Justin Wilcox, and TCU, under Gary Patterson, have hitched their wagons to playing stout defense. The two programs met in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night in Phoenix and to nobody’s surprise, the pair combined for plenty of the latter and very little of the former as the Horned Frogs snuck out of the desert with a 10-7 win in overtime.

Let’s get this out of the way: this was far from the sharpest of games this postseason and might have been one of the ugliest college football games in all of 2018. There were nine — nine! — interceptions thrown and a combined seven sacks. It took heroic efforts for either side to rise above three yards a play and the two teams had a total of 15 punts between themselves.

So yeah, it was one of those games. That said, there was plenty of entertainment for the college football masochists out there.

TCU quarterback Grayson Muehlstein, whose play ironically had helped his team into this bowl game down the stretch, had a regrettable game throwing the football: completing seven passes to his own team and throwing four to the other side, including one on an absolutely dreadful double-pass trick play in the first half. He finished the evening with just 27 yards passing and just a few more in total if we’re being generous and including the eight yards he had on scrambles.

The Horned Frogs converted just three third down attempts all game long and really would have been dead in the water if not for tailback Sewo Olonilua, who had 194 yards on the ground and powered his way to the team’s lone touchdown. Things actually went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when Muehlstein was briefly hurt, forcing Patterson to put in Justin Rogers — an emergency move if there ever was one because the freshman has been dealing with drop-foot from an injury he suffered in high school and is not fully mobile (Rogers completed one pass for one yard and took a sack while in the game).

Things were not terribly better on the Cal side of the field offensively either. Chase Garbers started the game and went 12-of-19 for 93 yards… but threw three picks himself and was replaced by Chase Forrest (71 yards, two INTs of course). Senior running back Patrick Laird was the team’s leading rusher for most of the game but left at halftime with a shoulder injury. Chris Brown did put up a team-high 57 yards in relief but yards and points were clearly hard to come by in this one.

Listen, this was no Pitt-Oregon State Sun Bowl from eons ago that ended 3-0 or that Virginia Tech-Wake Forest game that went to overtime sans points but boy did it come close to reach that elusive plane in college football lore. TCU got the victory in the end, however ugly, and we can all tell our kids years from now that yes, we too watched the lackluster Cheez-It Bowl unfold in all it’s glory late on a Wednesday night the day after Christmas.

Cal and TCU combine for six interceptions in low-scoring first half of the Cheez-It Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 26, 2018, 10:27 PM EST
You’re not going to believe this, but two defensive-minded head coaches with two questionable offenses came together for a low-scoring and turnover-filled first half of a bowl game. Yes, TCU and Cal combined for five interceptions through two quarters of play at the Cheez-It Bowl as the Bears were narrowly able to take advantage of one of those takeaways in order to hit the locker room with a 7-0 lead in a, um, bizarrely entertaining postseason tilt.

Horned Frogs quarterback Grayson Muehlstein was responsible for three of those picks, one off an ill-advised trick play throwback pass (see below) and the other two of your more regular that’s-a-bad-throw variety. He closed out the half with just four completions to his own team for 10 yards and TCU was mighty lucky to only be down a score as a result. Tailback Sewo Olonilua wasn’t much better against a loaded box and had 70 yards on the ground as the home run hitter on the gridiron was bottled up well at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cal signal-caller Chase Garbers chipped in with three more interceptions in the first half, two coming as part of four straight series with a turnover as the two sides played a bit of hot potato with the ball itself. At least the young QB was able to get a little rhythm before that stretch while throwing for 93 yards on 12 completions and running for the game’s lone touchdown. Running back Patrick Laird also chipped in with 29 yards rushing.

Needless to say, taking care of the football will no doubt be emphasized on both sides going forward and hopefully both offensive coordinators have something saved up that could jump-start their respective groups. The Cheez-It Bowl has been entertaining despite the low score and all the turnovers but hopefully for everybody involved, the level of play gets elevated in the second half of this Big 12-Pac-12 battle.

Row the Boat: Minnesota spoils Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson’s sendoff at the Quick Lane Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 26, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
It was supposed to be a farewell sendoff for one PJ — Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson — but the Quick Lane Bowl quickly became all about the other — P.J. Fleck, that is.

The boat was rowed quite a bit in a one-sided affair up in Detroit as Minnesota dominated from start to finish in an eventual 34-10 victory that may have been the latest sign that the Gophers were turning a corner under their energetic head coach who is all to familiar with winning in the state of Michigan.

While Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was just 7-of-13 passing for 132 yards, the young freshman did toss two beautiful scoring strikes to top wideout Tyler Johnson (57 yards too) and kept the chains moving when needed as the program won their third straight bowl game. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim was really the straw that stirred the drink in this one though, posting a breakout game with 224 yards and a pair of scores for an offense that seemed to do whatever they wanted and had zero problem taking advantage of several short fields.

It’s not often that you see a team win the time of possession battle over an opponent running the triple option but the Gophers didn’t really have any issues doing just that as all but one offensive drive before the final kneel-down wound up putting points on the board and that lone exception resulted in a missed field goal just before halftime.

While everything was going right for the Big Ten program at Ford Field, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t buy a stop on defense and managed just one sustained drive on offense prior to the final quarter. QB TaQuon Marshall barely looked like the explosive playmaker we’ve seen this season and completed just four passes for 76 yards while rushing for 75 more on the ground. He did make a nice read and pitch to Nathan Cottrell for a 20 yard touchdown in the third quarter but there just weren’t many big plays and Tech was behind the sticks far too often on third down to get anything going.

The result (and perhaps the effort overall) is surely a bummer to so many of the players on the roster who no doubt wanted to send their head coach out with a win after he announced he was stepping down earlier in the month to wrap up an 11-season tenure. Johnson concludes his tenure on the Flats with a 82-60 overall record and, while the ending wasn’t what he or the team wanted after falling to 7-6 on the year, there are still plenty of good memories with him in charge of the program to reminisce over like that thrilling Orange Bowl run back in 2014.

He wasn’t the PJ who wound up with a Gatorade bath on Wednesday night though as the Gophers rose to the occasion and turned in a dominating performance to give Fleck his first postseason victory at Minnesota.

Louisville transfer Jordan Travis lands at Florida State

By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
Jordan Travis may have left Louisville, but he hasn’t left the ACC, as it turns out.

In early November, the U of L confirmed that Travis had decided to transfer from the Cardinals football program.  Wednesday, the quarterback confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to enroll at Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career with the Seminoles.

“It’s been a dream my entire life. I feel like it will be a great opportunity for me to succeed in life as a person and player,” Travis told the website “[New offensive coordinator Kendal] Briles is a great coach and [I] look forward to work with him.”

Travis, whose older brother played baseball at FSU a few years ago, was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Because he played in four or fewer games this year, he can take a redshirt for the 2018 season.  He will still have four years of eligibility he can use with the Seminoles, but is expected to have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  It’s also expected, though, that Travis will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.