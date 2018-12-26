Fourth Michigan starter to skip Wolverines’ bowl game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michigan’s starting lineup has taken yet another hit ahead of its last game of the season.

A U-M official confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty has decided not to play in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A matchup with Florida. The starting right tackle didn’t even travel with the rest of his teammates to Atlanta for the game.

Bushell-Beatty didn’t play in the regular-season finale against Ohio State after being limited the week before because of injury.

The New Jersey native was a four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2014 recruiting class. He started 19 games during his time in Ann Arbor, including 11 this season and seven in the previous year.

Both the coaches and media made him an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2018.

Bushell-Beatty is the fourth Wolverine player who has decided to skip out on U-M’s bowl game, joining linebacker Devin Bush (HERE), defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and running back Karan Higdon (HERE).