In wake of lewd video flap, Miami making a change at QB

On off-field issue has seemingly triggered a change under center for Miami this postseason.

U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse. For whatever reason, a screen recording of that encounter resurfaced among the Miami student body late last month. In a statement late last week, the football program said in a statement that it was aware of the video and “the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete.”

The situation has also been addressed on the field as head coach Mark Richt confirmed Wednesday that Malik Rosier (pictured), not Perry, will get the start at quarterback for Thursday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl game against Wisconsin.

Mark Richt says that Malik Rosier will start the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday for Miami. Asked if N'Kosi Perry is suspended, he said Perry is available to play. — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) December 26, 2018

Like the redshirt freshman Perry, Rosier, a fifth-year senior, has started six games this season. Perry had started the last three contests of the regular season after wresting the job away from Rosier.

This season, Rosier has completed 53.5 percent of his 144 passes for 1,007 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for another 210 yards and six more touchdowns.