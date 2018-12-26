Louisville transfer Jordan Travis lands at Florida State

Jordan Travis may have left Louisville, but he hasn’t left the ACC, as it turns out.

In early November, the U of L confirmed that Travis had decided to transfer from the Cardinals football program. Wednesday, the quarterback confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to enroll at Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career with the Seminoles.

“It’s been a dream my entire life. I feel like it will be a great opportunity for me to succeed in life as a person and player,” Travis told the website “[New offensive coordinator Kendal] Briles is a great coach and [I] look forward to work with him.”

Travis, whose older brother played baseball at FSU a few years ago, was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Because he played in four or fewer games this year, he can take a redshirt for the 2018 season. He will still have four years of eligibility he can use with the Seminoles, but is expected to have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. It’s also expected, though, that Travis will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.