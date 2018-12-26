Louisville transfer Jordan Travis lands at Florida State

Jordan Travis may have left Louisville, but he hasn’t left the ACC, as it turns out.
In early November, the U of L confirmed that Travis had decided to transfer from the Cardinals football program. Wednesday, the quarterback confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to enroll at Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career with the Seminoles.
“It’s been a dream my entire life. I feel like it will be a great opportunity for me to succeed in life as a person and player,” Travis told the website “[New offensive coordinator Kendal] Briles is a great coach and [I] look forward to work with him.”
Travis, whose older brother played baseball at FSU a few years ago, was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Because he played in four or fewer games this year, he can take a redshirt for the 2018 season. He will still have four years of eligibility he can use with the Seminoles, but is expected to have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. It’s also expected, though, that Travis will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.
Rowing the boat > retirement.
At least that’s the case early on in the Quick Lane Bowl as a short-handed Minnesota squad is up 13-3 on Georgia Tech at halftime of Yellow Jackets’ head coach Paul Johnson’s final game with the program.
The biggest issue facing the ACC side of the equation was the simple fact that the option offense was stuck in neutral for most of the first half. QB TaQuon Marshall completed just two passes on four attempts and had only 34 yards rushing, the vast majority of which came on a single drive that was the team’s only sustained effort moving the ball in several tries. Jordan Mason added another 19 yards on four carries but there were few big plays and little in the way of consistency for a squad that is no doubt trying to send their head coach out with a win.
The Gophers were having none of that in Detroit though and were playing well for a team that was missing several starters due to injury, the NFL Draft or to unannounced suspensions. Signal-caller Tanner Morgan was only 4-of-10 for 53 yards and had a beautiful touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson that was dropped right over the speedy wideout’s shoulder. With the passing game running hot and cold through the first two quarters, tailback Mohamed Ibrahim was more than happy to pick up the slack and wound up with 105 yards rushing before the break.
While things were tilted in favor of Minnesota, the good news for Georgia Tech is that the game remains within striking distance of a couple of scores. They’ll have to flip the script going forward though or else it will be another P.J. — Fleck, in this case — who will wind up with the Gatorade bath when all is said and done from Ford Field on Wednesday evening.
This is about as spectacular as it gets.
As he bravely fights what’s now been grown into a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent has served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan. He’s also an inspiration to the Boilermakers team, as evidenced by their monumental upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State with Trent looking on from the sidelines.
In the here and now, Purdue will square off with Auburn Friday in the Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl in Nashville. And, thanks in very large part to the Indianapolis Colts and its owner, Jim Irsay, Trent will be there not only as a fan but also as an honorary captain as Irsay’s private plane is flying Trent and his family to the postseason game.
In a first-person letter published earlier this week titled “As I face my last days, here is why I am grateful,” Trent wrote the following:
Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me.
Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree.
So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? This Christmas, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?
God bless Trent as he gracefully continues to battle in the face of impossible odds. And God bless Jim Irsay and the Colts for displaying the humanity that this world desperately needs, particularly this time of the year.
It’s a time-honored tradition each postseason to see various Pac-12 and ACC coaches don sombreros as they take part in the festivities surrounding the Sun Bowl.
I mean, who could forget that one time Lane Kiffin did it at USC and it turned into a never-ending meme?
Or the time Frank Beamer did the same for Virginia Tech?
Well, we now have stepped the game up with this year’s matchup between Stanford and Pitt. As you can see in the video below, Cardinal head coach David Shaw not only donned the appropriately-colored sombrero, but he also showed off some moves to the mariachi music that was part of the team’s arrival to El Paso.
Priceless. It’s also a high bar for Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi to clear this week.
The Sun Bowl will kickoff off at 2 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. Hopefully Shaw keeps the sombrero on over his headset.
After a lightning delay of over an hour in the first quarter, the Servepro First Responder Bowl was called off entirely. The game between No. 25 Boise State (10-3) and Boston College (7-5) was ruled no contest despite Boston College holding a 7-0 lead at the time of the weather delay.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon recorded the only score of the game before the game was called off. Dillon capped Boston College’s first offensive possession of the game with a 19-yard touchdown run. Officially speaking, that touchdown run no longer exists in the record books, and Dillon’s sophomore season came to a close with 1,108 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games played.
For Boise State, the chance to win 11 games in back-to-back seasons was taken out off the table, although the game certainly didn’t have the look of a team ready to make a run for 11 wins if the first 10 minutes were any indication. But a lot could have still happened. Boston College also stays stuck on seven wins for the third season in a row under Steve Addazio.
It’s a shame that both teams had to travel to Dallas and get ready for this bowl game only to have it called off in the first quarter, but the weather in the area wasn’t showing much sign of allowing for a wide window to keep the game going safely. And the last thing a bowl game called the First Responder Bowl needs is to jeopardize the safety of the players, coaches, staff and fans who did make the trip to the game.