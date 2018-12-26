Minnesota leads frustrated Georgia Tech as Quick Lane Bowl hits halftime

Rowing the boat > retirement.

At least that’s the case early on in the Quick Lane Bowl as a short-handed Minnesota squad is up 13-3 on Georgia Tech at halftime of Yellow Jackets’ head coach Paul Johnson’s final game with the program.

The biggest issue facing the ACC side of the equation was the simple fact that the option offense was stuck in neutral for most of the first half. QB TaQuon Marshall completed just two passes on four attempts and had only 34 yards rushing, the vast majority of which came on a single drive that was the team’s only sustained effort moving the ball in several tries. Jordan Mason added another 19 yards on four carries but there were few big plays and little in the way of consistency for a squad that is no doubt trying to send their head coach out with a win.

The Gophers were having none of that in Detroit though and were playing well for a team that was missing several starters due to injury, the NFL Draft or to unannounced suspensions. Signal-caller Tanner Morgan was only 4-of-10 for 53 yards and had a beautiful touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson that was dropped right over the speedy wideout’s shoulder. With the passing game running hot and cold through the first two quarters, tailback Mohamed Ibrahim was more than happy to pick up the slack and wound up with 105 yards rushing before the break.

While things were tilted in favor of Minnesota, the good news for Georgia Tech is that the game remains within striking distance of a couple of scores. They’ll have to flip the script going forward though or else it will be another P.J. — Fleck, in this case — who will wind up with the Gatorade bath when all is said and done from Ford Field on Wednesday evening.