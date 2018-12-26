Oregon confirms QB Justin Herbert to return for senior season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has long been thought that Justin Herbert would be one of the first quarterbacks selected if he made himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Instead, Herbert’s selection will have to wait until the 2020 draft.

In a statement released through the Ducks’ official Twitter account, Herbert confirmed that he will “be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year.” Herbert said he made the decision and announcement now in order “to ensure that there are no distractions” as the team prepares for its bowl game against Michigan State Dec. 31.

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

A three-year starter for the Ducks, the 6-6, 225-pound Herbert completed nearly 60 percent of his passes this season for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With Herbert’s decision, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, if he does the expected and declares, is expected to be the clear-cut top quarterback available in next year’s draft.