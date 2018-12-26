Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa ’80-85 percent,’ Kyler Murray ‘under the weather’

By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 11:31 AM EST
1 Comment

Alabama’s starting quarterback may be “a full-go” for the playoffs, but he won’t be fully healthy.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s SEC championship game win over Georgia that propelled the Crimson Tide into one of the four College Football Playoff semifinalist slots.  With their date with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl a little more than 72 hours away, the Heisman runner-up gave an update on his status and indicated, not surprisingly, that he’s not yet 100 percent when it comes to the health of his ankle.

“It’s been a lot better,” the true sophomore stated. “If I could grade it on a scale from 0-100, I would say it’s at about 80-85 percent. It’s been really good. No setbacks.”

Tagovailoa’s counterpart, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, also made some health headlines as he was a surprise scratch from this morning’s media event.  According to the school, the quarterback is feeling “under the weather” and the football program thought it best for him to stay away from the event and rest.

OU has offered no specifics as to what exactly is wrong with Murray, although the sense is that it won’t impact his availability for Saturday night’s game.

Oregon confirms QB Justin Herbert to return for senior season

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 1:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

It has long been thought that Justin Herbert would be one of the first quarterbacks selected if he made himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Instead, Herbert’s selection will have to wait until the 2020 draft.

In a statement released through the Ducks’ official Twitter account, Herbert confirmed that he will “be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year.” Herbert said he made the decision and announcement now in order “to ensure that there are no distractions” as the team prepares for its bowl game against Michigan State Dec. 31.

A three-year starter for the Ducks, the 6-6, 225-pound Herbert completed nearly 60 percent of his passes this season for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With Herbert’s decision, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, if he does the expected and declares, is expected to be the clear-cut top quarterback available in next year’s draft.

In wake of lewd video flap, Miami making a change at QB

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

On off-field issue has seemingly triggered a change under center for Miami this postseason.

U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse.  For whatever reason, a screen recording of that encounter resurfaced among the Miami student body late last month.  In a statement late last week, the football program said in a statement that it was aware of the video and “the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete.”

The situation has also been addressed on the field as head coach Mark Richt confirmed Wednesday that Malik Rosier (pictured), not Perry, will get the start at quarterback for Thursday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl game against Wisconsin.

Like the redshirt freshman Perry, Rosier, a fifth-year senior, has started six games this season.  Perry had started the last three contests of the regular season after wresting the job away from Rosier.

This season, Rosier has completed 53.5 percent of his 144 passes for 1,007 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.  He’s also rushed for another 210 yards and six more touchdowns.

Fourth Michigan starter to skip Wolverines’ bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
3 Comments

Michigan’s starting lineup has taken yet another hit ahead of its last game of the season.

A U-M official confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty has decided not to play in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A matchup with Florida.  The starting right tackle didn’t even travel with the rest of his teammates to Atlanta for the game.

Bushell-Beatty didn’t play in the regular-season finale against Ohio State after being limited the week before because of injury.

The New Jersey native was a four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2014 recruiting class.  He started 19 games during his time in Ann Arbor, including 11 this season and seven in the previous year.

Both the coaches and media made him an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2018.

Bushell-Beatty is the fourth Wolverine player who has decided to skip out on U-M’s bowl game, joining linebacker Devin Bush (HERE), defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and running back Karan Higdon (HERE).

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 26 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 26, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, which today features two ACC teams, the first two Power Five vs. Power Five matchups and the MWC runner-up.

WHO: Boston College (7-5) vs. Boise State (10-3)
WHAT: The 1st SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
THE LINE: Boston College, +2½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Minnesota (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th Quick Lane Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
THE SKINNY: Thanks to the time of day it’ll be played, this will mark the first Power Five vs Power Five matchup of the 2018-19 bowl season. … This will also (presumably) mark the last game of the storied coaching career of Paul Johnson, who announced in late November that he would be stepping down as Georgia Tech’s head coach as it’s “time to take a break” from the coaching profession. … If you’re talking Tech you’re talking running-game prowess and the Yellow Jackets didn’t disappoint in 2018, with their triple-option attack finishing the regular season tops in the nation in rushing yards per game (334.9) and second in rushing yards (4,019).  Their 45 rushing touchdowns are fourth nationally behind Memphis (48), Army (47) and Clemson (46). … Those numbers don’t bode well for a Minnesota defense that is 76th in the country in run defense at 170.7 yards per game.  More to the point, Minnesota gave up huge rushing yardage to a pair of teams, Illinois (430) and Nebraska (383), that leaned heavily on the run this season and are currently inside the Top 30 at the FBS level. … Then again, in its last two games of the regular season, Minnesota gave up just 95 yards on the ground to Northwestern and 170 to a Wisconsin team that averages nearly 270 a game. … The win over the Badgers, incidentally, was the Gophers’ first in the rivalry game since 2003. That win also pushed the Gophers to bowl eligibility for the first time in the second season under P.J. Fleck and helped pave the way for a contract extension for the head coach. … Both teams will enter today’s matchup riding two-game bowl winning streaks. … Both teams will also enter today’s matchup never having faced the other in football. … With Johnson’s retirement after this game, it means that, with Geoff Collins taking over the Yellow Jackets, the triple-option offense will leave the Power Five altogether and be limited to the three service academies (Air Force, Army, Navy) moving forward.  In other words, tune in and enjoy its brutal brilliance one last time.
THE LINE: Minnesota, +5½
THE PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 44, Minnesota 24

__________

WHO: Cal (7-5) vs. TCU (8-5)
WHAT: The 30th Cheez-It Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
THE SKINNY: In the past, this bowl game has been known as the Copper Bowl (1989-96), the Insight.com Bowl (1997-2001), the Insight Bowl (2002-11), the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl (2012-13), and the Cactus Bowl again from 2014-17 before it took on the Cheez-It brand name for this season. … TCU is playing in its fifth straight bowl game under Gary Patterson, having won three of the last four of those matchups.  All told, the Horned Frogs are 10-5 in bowl games under Patterson; that number improves to 9-3 if you take into account those played since 2005. … Cal, meanwhile, is playing in its first bowl game since the 2015 season and just its second since 2011. … If you’re a fan of the defensive side of the football, this is the postseason game for you. Cal is 24th nationally in points per game allowed (21.3) and 16th in total defense (319 yards per game). TCU, meanwhile, is 44th in the former category (24.4 ppg) and 27th in the latter category (344 ypg). … Neither defense will, at least statistically and on paper, be going up against an offense that will offer much of a challenge.  TCU is 92nd in yards per game (375), Cal is 111th (350); TCU is 98th in scoring offense (24.7ppg), Cal is 109th (22.8). … The Horned Frogs ended the regular season winning three of its last four, while the Golden Bears won two of three. … As is the case in the game that precedes it, this will mark the first-ever meeting between the football programs. … TCU’s starting quarterback is senior Grayson Muehlstein making just his second career start, and you should watch the game based solely on that name alone.
THE LINE: TCU, +1
THE PREDICTION: TCU 17, Cal 16