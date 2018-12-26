WATCH: Sombrero-clad Stanford coach David Shaw shows off the moves to mariachi music at the Sun Bowl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a time-honored tradition each postseason to see various Pac-12 and ACC coaches don sombreros as they take part in the festivities surrounding the Sun Bowl.

I mean, who could forget that one time Lane Kiffin did it at USC and it turned into a never-ending meme?

The Trojans have arrived in El Paso. Yup, that is Lane Kiffin sporting a sombrero. #USC #SunBowl pic.twitter.com/nKzdpZnJ — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 26, 2012

Or the time Frank Beamer did the same for Virginia Tech?

Well, we now have stepped the game up with this year’s matchup between Stanford and Pitt. As you can see in the video below, Cardinal head coach David Shaw not only donned the appropriately-colored sombrero, but he also showed off some moves to the mariachi music that was part of the team’s arrival to El Paso.

Priceless. It’s also a high bar for Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi to clear this week.

The Sun Bowl will kickoff off at 2 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. Hopefully Shaw keeps the sombrero on over his headset.