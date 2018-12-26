WATCH: Sombrero-clad Stanford coach David Shaw shows off the moves to mariachi music at the Sun Bowl

It’s a time-honored tradition each postseason to see various Pac-12 and ACC coaches don sombreros as they take part in the festivities surrounding the Sun Bowl.
I mean, who could forget that one time Lane Kiffin did it at USC and it turned into a never-ending meme?
Or the time Frank Beamer did the same for Virginia Tech?
Well, we now have stepped the game up with this year’s matchup between Stanford and Pitt. As you can see in the video below, Cardinal head coach David Shaw not only donned the appropriately-colored sombrero, but he also showed off some moves to the mariachi music that was part of the team’s arrival to El Paso.
Priceless. It’s also a high bar for Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi to clear this week.
The Sun Bowl will kickoff off at 2 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. Hopefully Shaw keeps the sombrero on over his headset.
After a lightning delay of over an hour in the first quarter, the Servepro First Responder Bowl was called off entirely. The game between No. 25 Boise State (10-3) and Boston College (7-5) was ruled no contest despite Boston College holding a 7-0 lead at the time of the weather delay.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon recorded the only score of the game before the game was called off. Dillon capped Boston College’s first offensive possession of the game with a 19-yard touchdown run. Officially speaking, that touchdown run no longer exists in the record books, and Dillon’s sophomore season came to a close with 1,108 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games played.
For Boise State, the chance to win 11 games in back-to-back seasons was taken out off the table, although the game certainly didn’t have the look of a team ready to make a run for 11 wins if the first 10 minutes were any indication. But a lot could have still happened. Boston College also stays stuck on seven wins for the third season in a row under Steve Addazio.
It’s a shame that both teams had to travel to Dallas and get ready for this bowl game only to have it called off in the first quarter, but the weather in the area wasn’t showing much sign of allowing for a wide window to keep the game going safely. And the last thing a bowl game called the First Responder Bowl needs is to jeopardize the safety of the players, coaches, staff and fans who did make the trip to the game.
A non-football health issue will cost Duke some depth along its defensive line this postseason.
Tuesday, Duke announced defensive tackle Tahj Rice underwent an appendectomy the previous evening. As a result of the procedure, the freshman lineman will be sidelined for Thursday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl matchup with Temple.
A four-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2018 recruiting class, Rice was rated as the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Kentucky. The Louisville high school product was the top-rated player in Duke’s class last year.
In 12 games as a true freshman, Rice was credited with six tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and one sack.
With Boston College leading Boise State 7-0 in the first quarter, the Servepro First REsponder Bowl has been delayed by inclement weather in the Dallas area. Strikes of lightning have forced the first bowl game of the day to be delayed by at least 30 minutes with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter.
Boston College’s defense has been off to a solid start by forcing Boise State’s first two offensive series to end with punts and just 33 yards. The Eagles moved the ball well on their first offensive possession of the game, with A.J. Dillon capping the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle for the early lead.
We’ll wait to see when the game will resume. The 30-minute clock will be reset each time a strike of lightning is observed.
You can add yet another transfer quarterback to college football’s free agent pool. Maybe.
According to a report from 247Sports.com, the name of Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal. That doesn’t mean Jackson will definitely transfer from the Bulls, although it does afford other schools the opportunity to woo the quarterback. There is also the possibility that Jackson could throw his name into the 2019 NFL Draft mix.
Jackson has already received his degree from Buffalo, which means he could transfer to another FBS school and play immediately if he opts to continue playing at this level for another season.
A redshirt junior, the 6-7, 245-pound Jackson was named as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year coming off a 2018 season in which passed for more than 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 16 touchdowns the past three years, including seven this season.
The Michigan native has been the Bulls’ starter under center for most of the past three seasons.