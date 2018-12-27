Big plays highlight entertaining first half of the Texas Bowl between Baylor and Vandy

It’s been a bit boring this bowl season to be honest but we have the makings of a fun one down in Houston as Baylor and Vanderbilt have traded big play after big play as the Texas Bowl hit halftime with a 21-17 scoreboard in favor of the Commodores.
Playing in front of a very partisan crowd of green and gold at NRG Stadium, Matt Rhule’s squad had already put together three scoring drives of over 68 yards and the Bears managed 289 yards of total offense in just two quarters worth of work. QB Charlie Brewer threw for 153 of those yards but really helped open things up with a number of scrambles and was averaging a robust 6.4 per carry. That would sound mighty impressive were it not for backfield-mate Jamycal Hasty, who was sitting pretty at 7.2 yards per touch and had a touchdown scamper as well.
Vandy’s offense went blow-by-blow with their Big 12 opponent however. Signal-caller Kyler Shurmur was only completing about half his passes but still had 123 yards through the air, most of which game on a long touchdown pass that saw Khari Blasinggame turn on the jets and race up the sidelines for a 65-yarder. The real MVP of the first half for the Dores was Ke’Shawn Vaughn though as the tailback had seven carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Yep, 150 yards at halftime.
Needless to say, this has been a fun one so far and a lot better than you’d expect from two 6-6 teams that just barely snuck into the postseason. Each side is more than motivated to end the year on a high note and it all should make for a fun finish deep in the heart of the Lone Star State on Thursday night.
Oh, how the times have changed.
When Mark Richt returned home to Miami following the 2015 season, he was viewed by many as a football savior for a program that hadn’t sniffed national significance in more than a decade. And, at least initially, the prodigal son returning home paid dividends as the Hurricanes won 19 of their first 23 games under Richt, including the first 10 of a 2017 season that had thoughts of championships, conference, national and otherwise, dancing in The U fans’ heads.
Since beating Virginia on Nov. 18, 2017, however, Miami has gone 7-9 — 0-3 to close out the 2017 season, 7-6 in 2018. Included in that latter record was an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin Thursday night in the New Era Pinstripes Bowl, an “effort” so listless and lackluster that the social media calls for Richt’s head on a platter came fast and furious.
Seemingly in response to that, Richt’s boss, U-M athletic director Blake James, issued a statement Thursday night on social media in which he referred to the football team’s performance at times under Richt as “unacceptable” while at the same time seemingly giving the head coach the dreaded public vote of confidence.
While it seems highly unlikely that Richt is in danger of losing his job in the next month or so, it is very likely that the coach will enter the 2019 season high atop the coaching hot seat list. And, if he can’t find an answer at the quarterback position? He’ll very likely find himself on the coaching unemployment line at this time next year.
It turns out last year’s Orange Bowl triumph was just the beginning for Wisconsin. And Miami too.
The Badgers ran over, around, and very much through a lackluster Hurricanes squad 35-3 on Thursday night in the Pinstripe Bowl to take a bit of momentum into the long offseason and throw a huge number of questions the way of their familiar postseason opponent.
To nobody’s surprise, Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor was superb. Even against a pretty stellar run defense and stout front-seven, the sophomore ran for 205 yards and a touchdown as the focal point for the Wisconsin offense. The tailback will be the first to give credit to his offensive line and the performance was certainly a masterclass in leaning on an opposing defensive line and wearing them out as the game went on.
Make no mistake, the score could have been a lot worse as the Badgers dominated from start to finish and left more than a few scoring opportunities on the field. Jack Coan didn’t need to do too much at quarterback filling in for Alex Hornibrook and wound up throwing just 11 passes, completing six for 73 yards and a touchdown (running for another too) while also tossing a pick. Senior Taiwain Deal found the end zone late as well.
Speaking of interceptions, while this was no Cheez-It Bowl in terms of quarterback play, it wasn’t too far off for the Canes. Senior Malik Rosier started and completed eight passes — five to his own team and three to the other one (he also had a hand in on a fumbled handoff). Eventually he was replaced by N’Kosi Perry, who didn’t start after posting a lewd video on social media but came in to throw five passes for two yards and an interception.
Rosier did run for 90 yards (including a 62 yard scamper) but it was otherwise more of the same rough going on the offensive side of the ball for Miami.
That will lead to increasing scrutiny for head coach Mark Richt as his team enters a crucial offseason. The program began the year in the top 15 of the polls with plenty of high expectations to contend with Clemson in the ACC but will wind up 7-6 on the season and facing questions about personnel, scheme and coaching staff going forward.
While 2018 was also a bit disappointing for Wisconsin after entering with College Football Playoff hopes, at least they can take solace in ending things on the right note with the program’s fifth straight bowl win. The Badgers, like they did last year, made this one look pretty easy in the process too.
One of the available quarterbacks in college football’s free-agent pool is no longer available.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Alex Delton announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UTEP. The move comes three weeks after Delton announced his decision to transfer from Kansas State.
UTEP is coached by former K-State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel.
As Delton will join Dimel’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Miners in 2019. The upcoming season will the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played. The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan. He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.
And there you have it.
Christmas Eve, reports emerged that three Clemson football players, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength, and will be suspended for the Cotton Bowl. Meeting with the media for the first time since the news broke, and as he awaited the results of the test of his B sample, Lawrence claimed earlier Thursday that he had no idea how the substance showed up in the NCAA-administered drug test.
Thursday night, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement that the university received confirmation that the suspensions have been upheld. That means that Lawrence, as well as tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, will be unavailable for Saturday’s playoff game against Notre Dame.
Radakovich added that “[t]he athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals.”
Should the university opt to appeal the decisions to the NCAA, it wouldn’t impact Saturday’s game; rather, it would be with an eye toward the national championship game next month should the Tigers get past the Fighting Irish.
Lawrence is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, although his absence will be somewhat mitigated by the fact that Clemson’s line is the deepest and most talented in the country. Galloway and Giella have played sparingly or not at all during their time with the Tigers.