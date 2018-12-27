Daniel Jones has record performance as Duke clobbers Temple in Independence Bowl

It sure did not feel as though the Temple Owls (8-5) were playing with an interim head coach in the first half of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, but the second half proved there was a decided coaching advantage for Duke (8-5). Duke outscored Temple 35-0 in the second half en route to a 56-27 victory. The victory gave Duke the first back-to-back bowl victories in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.
Temple simply had no answers for Duke, led by quarterback Daniel Jones. After going up 20-7 in the second quarter, Temple allowed Duke to score touchdowns on seven straight offensive possessions as Duke blew by the Owls in all facets of the game. Miscues by Duke helped give Temple a lead at halftime but the inability to move or control the football in the second half did Temple absolutely no favors.
Jones passed for 423 yards and five touchdowns in his final game in a Duke uniform. Both were Independence Bowl records, and Jones also scored a rushing touchdown. T.J. Rahming was a monster in the passing game with 240 receiving yards on 12 receptions as Temple simply could not stop him.
The Blue Devils now have six all-time bowl victories, and David Cutcliffe has won three of them, all since 2015.
Temple was playing the game under interim head coach Ed Foley. Foley generated some buzz with his press conferences leading up to the game and his enthusiasm for leading the Owls in the game following the departure of Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech, but he was no match against Cutcliffe in the second half as Temple just crumbled. Incoming Temple head coach Manny Diaz checked in on the game form New York as he was preparing to coach his final game as defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes. That game was next on the bowl schedule on Thursday. This game alone should not suggest Temple is a complete disaster for Diaz to take over, because Temple was competitive in the second half of the season and showed some good promise down the stretch and almost made a push to potentially play for the AAC title. But this loss will give Diaz something to either completely ignore with a clean slate or offer as a reminder of how much Temple still has to do to move forward.
The loss by Temple was yet another disaster of a bowl result for the American Athletic Conference, a conference who is having a difficult time convincing anyone this bowl season they are truly a power conference. The conference’s only win to date was Tulane’s victory over Louisiana in the Cure Bowl at the beginning of the bowl season. Since then, South Florida was defeated by 18 points in their own stadium by Marshall and Houston gave up 70 points to Army. Memphis also lost to Wake Forest, although that was at least a close game.
Next up for Duke? Alabama in Atlanta to open the 2019 season on Aug. 31, 2019. The countdown is on for the Blue Devils.
Miami had taken just one offensive snap in this year’s postseason appearance… and found themselves in a 14-0 hole.
Luckily for the Hurricanes though, their defense regrouped and the team only trails 14-3 to Wisconsin as a low-scoring Pinstripe Bowl hit halftime in the Bronx.
The Badgers’ initial score came off their opening drive as they hit the easy button on a six play, 65 yard effort before QB Jack Coan hit Kendric Pryor over the middle for a 35 yard touchdown. An interception and run back the defense on the ensuing possession then setup Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor going the other way for a short scoring run. The tailback wound up with 107 yards by the midway mark in the contest, looking much better than expected against a pretty stout UM defense.
Of course, it helped that Wisconsin had several short fields to work with thanks to the back end of their own defense going full ball hawk against Malik Rosier. The senior, playing in place of previous starter N’Kosi Perry, threw a pair of ill-advised interceptions and also saw one of his handoffs turn into a fumble. The signal-caller did have a few bright spots, taking off for a 62 yard run and winding up with 90 yards rushing all told.
Things could certainly still be worse for Mark Richt’s squad as Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a pair of makeable field goals and the score remains somewhat manageable. Still, there was a lot of people who thought that Miami wouldn’t really get up for a cold weather game against an opponent they’ve seen plenty of recently but neither side will go into the second half all that thrilled with what went on early up at Yankee Stadium.
Another day, another star player is sidelining himself for his school’s postseason game.
Following Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game earlier this month, Deandre Baker told reporters that he intended to play in UGA’s bowl game even as he’s leaving Athens for the NFL draft after exhausting his eligibility. With a date with Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl fast approaching, however, Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday that Baker has reversed course and will not play in the New Year’s Six game.
Baker did make the trip to the New Orleans for the game with the rest of the team.
One of the top cover-corners in the country, Baker took home the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He’s widely expected to be one of the first corners off the board in the April NFL draft.
When Texas A&M takes the field New Year’s Eve night, the Aggies will do so without another key piece of their defensive puzzle.
Jimbo Fisher had previously confirmed that it was very likely linebacker Otaro Alaka, who leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss, would miss the Gator Bowl after undergoing surgery on his wrist. A day later, the head coach also confirmed that Donovan Wilson will miss the game as well.
The fifth-year senior defensive back recently underwent hernia surgery.
Wilson started 11 games this season and led the Aggies in interceptions with two. He was also second to Alaka in tackles with 66 and fourth in pass breakups with three.
Punters are football players too, and thus possess that innate transfer gene that is so prevalent in this day and age.
The latest to prove that particular phenomenon is Zach Feagles, with Miami announcing Thursday afternoon that the punter has decided to leave Mark Richt’s football program. No specific reason for the departure was given by the school in its release.
Feagles was noticeably absent as Miami traveled to New York City for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Wisconsin, leading to speculation regarding his future.
Feagles, the son of former Miami and NFL punter Jeff Feagles, has served as the Hurricanes primary punter the past two seasons. He’s averaged 38.7 yards on his 102 punts over that stretch.
With Feagles unavailable, Jack Spicer will take over the punting duties in the bowl game Thursday evening. On 29 punts this season, Spicer has averaged 37.1 per.