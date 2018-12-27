Greg Schiano sounds like a coach who won’t be back at Ohio State in 2019

If you polled members of my family, most of them, Ohio State fans all, would tell you they hope that Greg Schiano doesn’t return to the Buckeyes next season. Based on his comments earlier Thursday, those OSU fans who lean in the direction of a change in leadership on that side of the ball could very well see their wishes come true in the not-too-distant future.
As OSU gets set for the Rose Bowl game with Washington next Tuesday, Schiano and others met with the media to discuss the Granddaddy of Them All. When asked about his future with the football program — Ryan Day is taking over as head coach for the retiring Urban Meyer — Schiano seemed very much like a coach who won’t be returning to Columbus for the 2019 season.
“Right now I’m worried about one thing, and that’s winning the Rose Bowl,” Schiano said according to ElevenWarriors.com. “Ryan and I have discussed (the future) a little bit. But I really didn’t want that to be any (distraction). …
“Any time there’s a coaching change, whether it’s internal or not, a head coach has to select the staff that he feels gives the team the best chance to win, and whatever coach Day decides to do, certainly his prerogative. He’s got decisions he has to make and as a head coach, that’s critical. You have to decide who you want your staff to be. And I think whether you take over for someone or you go to a new place, I think that’s critical.”
Schiano is nearing the end of his third season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. After finishing his first two seasons third (14.2 points per game in 2016) and 22nd nationally (19.9 ppg in 2017) in scoring defense, the Buckeyes are currently 55th in giving up 25.7 ppg.
OSU’s defense had no answers for a Purdue offense that scored 49 points in an October loss that essentially cost the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff. They also gave up 51 points in an overtime win over Maryland last month.
A year ago, Schiano was set to take over for Butch Jones as the head coach at Tennessee before all hell broke loose in Vols Nation. In February of this year, Schiano was wooed by the New England Patriots before opting to remain at Ohio State.
Despite playing a bowl game with an interim head coach, the Temple Owls have a lead in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils. Temple’s defense has picked off a pair of passes that have led to 13 points for Temple as the Owls lead Duke 27-21 at halftime in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones has plenty of NFL eyes on him in this game, and an early 62-yard pass on the first offensive series certainly racked up some yardage early on. But Jones left the game on that first series and was replaced by Quentin Harris, who ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. After the Owls tied the game with a touchdown run from quarterback Anthony Russo, Harris continued to lead the Duke offense on the ensuing possession after Jones took the first few snaps. Harris was intercepted on the drive by Delvon Randall, who returned the pick 52 yards for a go-ahead touchdown for the Owls.
Jones did return to the game and has passed for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. That includes a perfectly placed ball into the hands of T.J. Rahming for a late touchdown in the second quarter. It was the fourth straight offensive possession for a touchdown between the two teams.
After a rough day of bowl action on Wednesday, we could be getting our Thursday schedule off to a fun start in the Independence Bowl.
I can say with complete and utter certainty that this is a first here at CFT.
This week, Blake LaRussa announced that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility and will not be returning to Old Dominion next fall. And the reason for his departure? Not as a graduate transfer or even early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft.
Rather, the quarterback is leaving ODU in order to enroll in seminary school.
“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” LaRussa said in a statement. “This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years. I want to thank all of them for all that they have done for me as well as all the support they have shown me in making this life decision. I’ve made memories with this team and these coaches that I will never forget the rest of my life.
“I am confident entering this next chapter of my life and excited to pursue what I have always known to be my heart’s greatest desire, and that is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and help people find hope.”
After losing the starting job last season, LaRussa regained it this year following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing the starter before the second offensive series.
The redshirt junior, who originally came to the Monarchs as a walk-on, started the last eight games of the regular season after starting four in 2017. Coaches named him honorable mention All-Conference USA earlier this month.
“Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future,” head coach Bobby Wilder said in his statement. “From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program ‘aim high’ philosophy. He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country.”
When Texas A&M takes the postseason field next week, it’ll do so without a significant piece of its defensive puzzle.
Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher revealed that Otaro Alaka recently underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage in his wrist. As a result, the fifth-year senior linebacker will very likely be sidelined for the matchup with North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl next Monday.
“Most likely I doubt it,” the head coach said when asked about Alaka’s availability for the New Year’s Eve game. “They did [the surgery] late and thought that he needed to get some things cleaned up.”
Alaka currently leads the Aggies in tackles with 79 and tackles for loss with 14½. He’s started 45 games during his time in College Station.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown (pictured), offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — had been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Thursday, Nick Saban confirmed that the trio would also miss the national championship game if the Crimson Tide gets past the Sooners Saturday night.
Additionally, the head coach also confirmed that unspecified NCAA violations were at the root of the suspensions, which could extend beyond the 2018 season.
“Those things (the NCAA violations) carry certain consequences,” Saban said according to al.com. “And those players knew the situation. They made poor choices and decisions.”
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.