Indiana promotes LBs Kane Wommack to DC

Tom Allen has decided to stay in-house in handing off some of his previous duties.
Thursday, Indiana announced that Kane Wommack has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Wommack spent the 2018 season as the Hoosiers’ linebackers coach.
Allen had served as his own coordinator since taking over for Kevin Wilson as head coach in December of 2016.
“Without question, Kane Wommack is ready for this opportunity,” Allen said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence in him and his understanding of our entire defense, from the front to the back. I will still be heavily involved, but Kane will take over the play-calling responsibilities, the organization of our defensive staff and all that we do on that side of the ball.”
Wommack has spent time as the coordinator at two previous stops — South Alabama (2016-17) and Eastern Illinois (2014-15). He’ll be taking over a defense that is currently 82nd nationally and 11th in the Big Ten in giving up an average of 29.9 points per game.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead our defense alongside Mark Hagen, Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teegardin,” Wommack said in his statement. “Working for a passionate leader in Coach Allen motivates our coaches and players daily to unlock their greatest individual potentials. Collectively our defense will function as a highly-efficient unit, emboldened to take on the challenges of the Big Ten. Our players are fierce and disciplined competitors, and I am honored and extremely psyched to be their defensive coordinator. My family and I appreciate Coach Allen and Fred Glass entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity.”
When Texas A&M takes the field New Year’s Eve night, the Aggies will do so without another key piece of their defensive puzzle.
Jimbo Fisher had previously confirmed that it was very likely linebacker Otaro Alaka, who leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss, would miss the Gator Bowl after undergoing surgery on his wrist. A day later, the head coach also confirmed that Donovan Wilson will miss the game as well.
The fifth-year senior defensive back recently underwent hernia surgery.
Wilson started 11 games this season and led the Aggies in interceptions with two. He was also second to Alaka in tackles with 66 and fourth in pass breakups with three.
Punters are football players too, and thus possess that innate transfer gene that is so prevalent in this day and age.
The latest to prove that particular phenomenon is Zach Feagles, with Miami announcing Thursday afternoon that the punter has decided to leave Mark Richt’s football program. No specific reason for the departure was given by the school in its release.
Feagles was noticeably absent as Miami traveled to New York City for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Wisconsin, leading to speculation regarding his future.
Feagles, the son of former Miami and NFL punter Jeff Feagles, has served as the Hurricanes primary punter the past two seasons. He’s averaged 38.7 yards on his 102 punts over that stretch.
With Feagles unavailable, Jack Spicer will take over the punting duties in the bowl game Thursday evening. On 29 punts this season, Spicer has averaged 37.1 per.
Despite playing a bowl game with an interim head coach, the Temple Owls have a lead in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils. Temple’s defense has picked off a pair of passes that have led to 13 points for Temple as the Owls lead Duke 27-21 at halftime in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones has plenty of NFL eyes on him in this game, and an early 62-yard pass on the first offensive series certainly racked up some yardage early on. But Jones left the game on that first series and was replaced by Quentin Harris, who ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. After the Owls tied the game with a touchdown run from quarterback Anthony Russo, Harris continued to lead the Duke offense on the ensuing possession after Jones took the first few snaps. Harris was intercepted on the drive by Delvon Randall, who returned the pick 52 yards for a go-ahead touchdown for the Owls.
Jones did return to the game and has passed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils. That includes a perfectly placed ball into the hands of T.J. Rahming for a late touchdown in the second quarter. It was the fourth straight offensive possession for a touchdown between the two teams.
After a rough day of bowl action on Wednesday, we could be getting our Thursday schedule off to a fun start in the Independence Bowl.
If you polled members of my family, most of them, Ohio State fans all, would tell you they hope that Greg Schiano doesn’t return to the Buckeyes next season. Based on his comments earlier Thursday, those OSU fans who lean in the direction of a change in leadership on that side of the ball could very well see their wishes come true in the not-too-distant future.
As OSU gets set for the Rose Bowl game with Washington next Tuesday, Schiano and others met with the media to discuss the Granddaddy of Them All. When asked about his future with the football program — Ryan Day is taking over as head coach for the retiring Urban Meyer — Schiano seemed very much like a coach who won’t be returning to Columbus for the 2019 season.
“Right now I’m worried about one thing, and that’s winning the Rose Bowl,” Schiano said according to ElevenWarriors.com. “Ryan and I have discussed (the future) a little bit. But I really didn’t want that to be any (distraction). …
“Any time there’s a coaching change, whether it’s internal or not, a head coach has to select the staff that he feels gives the team the best chance to win, and whatever coach Day decides to do, certainly his prerogative. He’s got decisions he has to make and as a head coach, that’s critical. You have to decide who you want your staff to be. And I think whether you take over for someone or you go to a new place, I think that’s critical.”
Schiano is nearing the end of his third season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. After finishing his first two seasons third (14.2 points per game in 2016) and 22nd nationally (19.9 ppg in 2017) in scoring defense, the Buckeyes are currently 55th in giving up 25.7 ppg.
OSU’s defense had no answers for a Purdue offense that scored 49 points in an October loss that essentially cost the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff. They also gave up 51 points in an overtime win over Maryland last month.
A year ago, Schiano was set to take over for Butch Jones as the head coach at Tennessee before all hell broke loose in Vols Nation. In February of this year, Schiano was wooed by the New England Patriots before opting to remain at Ohio State.