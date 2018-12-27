Indiana promotes LBs Kane Wommack to DC

Tom Allen has decided to stay in-house in handing off some of his previous duties.

Thursday, Indiana announced that Kane Wommack has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Wommack spent the 2018 season as the Hoosiers’ linebackers coach.

Allen had served as his own coordinator since taking over for Kevin Wilson as head coach in December of 2016.

“Without question, Kane Wommack is ready for this opportunity,” Allen said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence in him and his understanding of our entire defense, from the front to the back. I will still be heavily involved, but Kane will take over the play-calling responsibilities, the organization of our defensive staff and all that we do on that side of the ball.”

Wommack has spent time as the coordinator at two previous stops — South Alabama (2016-17) and Eastern Illinois (2014-15). He’ll be taking over a defense that is currently 82nd nationally and 11th in the Big Ten in giving up an average of 29.9 points per game.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead our defense alongside Mark Hagen, Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teegardin,” Wommack said in his statement. “Working for a passionate leader in Coach Allen motivates our coaches and players daily to unlock their greatest individual potentials. Collectively our defense will function as a highly-efficient unit, emboldened to take on the challenges of the Big Ten. Our players are fierce and disciplined competitors, and I am honored and extremely psyched to be their defensive coordinator. My family and I appreciate Coach Allen and Fred Glass entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity.”