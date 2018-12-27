Nick Saban: NCAA violations led to Alabama trio’s suspensions, which could last beyond this season

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown (pictured), offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — had been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Thursday, Nick Saban confirmed that the trio would also miss the national championship game if the Crimson Tide gets past the Sooners Saturday night.
Additionally, the head coach also confirmed that unspecified NCAA violations were at the root of the suspensions, which could extend beyond the 2018 season.
“Those things (the NCAA violations) carry certain consequences,” Saban said according to al.com. “And those players knew the situation. They made poor choices and decisions.”
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.
I can say with complete and utter certainty that this is a first here at CFT.
This week, Blake LaRussa announced that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility and will not be returning to Old Dominion next fall. And the reason for his departure? Not as a graduate transfer or even early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft.
Rather, the quarterback is leaving ODU in order to enroll in seminary school.
“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” LaRussa said in a statement. “This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years. I want to thank all of them for all that they have done for me as well as all the support they have shown me in making this life decision. I’ve made memories with this team and these coaches that I will never forget the rest of my life.
“I am confident entering this next chapter of my life and excited to pursue what I have always known to be my heart’s greatest desire, and that is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and help people find hope.”
After losing the starting job last season, LaRussa regained it this year following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing the starter before the second offensive series.
The redshirt junior, who originally came to the Monarchs as a walk-on, started the last eight games of the regular season after starting four in 2017. Coaches named him honorable mention All-Conference USA earlier this month.
“Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future,” head coach Bobby Wilder said in his statement. “From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program ‘aim high’ philosophy. He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country.”
When Texas A&M takes the postseason field next week, it’ll do so without a significant piece of its defensive puzzle.
Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher revealed that Otaro Alaka recently underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage in his wrist. As a result, the fifth-year senior linebacker will very likely be sidelined for the matchup with North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl next Monday.
“Most likely I doubt it,” the head coach said when asked about Alaka’s availability for the New Year’s Eve game. “They did [the surgery] late and thought that he needed to get some things cleaned up.”
Alaka currently leads the Aggies in tackles with 79 and tackles for loss with 14½. He’s started 45 games during his time in College Station.
Whether Clemson has one of the most talented defensive linemen in the country for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Notre Dame remains to be seen.
Christmas Eve, reports emerged that three Tiger football players, including Dexter Lawrence, had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength, and will be suspended for the Cotton Bowl. Meeting with the media for the first time since the news broke, Lawrence claimed that he has no idea how the substance showed up on the NCAA-administered drug test.
“I’m not the type of guy to do a selfish act like (taking an illegal substance),” the lineman said by way of TigerNet.com. “I honestly don’t know how it was there and can’t really do anything about it.
“I stick to a strict routine,” he said. “I’m confused. I’m mind-boggled. When coach Swinney called me, I was shocked.”
Lawrence and the two other suspended players, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, are awaiting the results of a B sample that’s being tested in the wake of the positive result. It’s expected that the results could come back today, although that’s not guaranteed.
If the B samples are positive, all three players will be suspended for Saturday’s playoff game.
The bad news is that the presumptive frontrunner to replace Trace McSorley under center for Penn State will be unavailable for its bowl game. The good news is that the issue should have no bearing when the Big Ten school begins preparing for the 2019 season in earnest in a couple of months.
In meeting with the media as his team arrived in Florida, James Franklin revealed that Tommy Stevens will not play in the Citrus Bowl after undergoing surgery. The head coach did not detail the specific nature of the injury that triggered the procedure, although he did say it was sustained earlier in the year, unbeknownst to the media covering the team.
It’s the football program’s expectation that Stevens will be available when the Nittany Lions kick off spring practice next year.
“Tommy had an injury at about the midway point of the season that (the media) weren’t aware of,” the coach said by way of the Centre Daily Times. “We had a lot of discussions about when’s the right time to have the surgery. Tommy’s family and the staff decided that the best time to have the surgery was once his academics were finished up and he got through the season.
“He was able to do that and this will allow him, hopefully, to be full go for spring ball.
In March of this year, Stevens acknowledged that he had spoken to other schools about the possibility of a transfer, but ultimately opted to remain in Happy Valley. A jack of all trades in biding his time as McSorley’s primary backup, Stevens has passed for 304 yards; rushed for 506 yards; and caught 62 yards worth of passes. He’s also accounted for 14 touchdowns — four passing, eight rushing, two receiving.