Nick Saban: NCAA violations led to Alabama trio’s suspensions, which could last beyond this season

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday night, Alabama confirmed that three players — offensive lineman Deonte Brown (pictured), offensive lineman Elliott Baker, tight end Kedrick James — had been suspended for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Thursday, Nick Saban confirmed that the trio would also miss the national championship game if the Crimson Tide gets past the Sooners Saturday night.
Additionally, the head coach also confirmed that unspecified NCAA violations were at the root of the suspensions, which could extend beyond the 2018 season.
“Those things (the NCAA violations) carry certain consequences,” Saban said according to al.com. “And those players knew the situation. They made poor choices and decisions.”
The most notable name of the group is Brown, who has started five of the last six games at left guard for the Crimson Tide. With Brown out, Lester Cotton, who lost the job to Brown midseason, is expected to take over once again against the Sooners.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Baker has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.
Whether Clemson has one of the most talented defensive linemen in the country for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Notre Dame remains to be seen.
Christmas Eve, reports emerged that three Tiger football players, including Dexter Lawrence, had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength, and will be suspended for the Cotton Bowl. Meeting with the media for the first time since the news broke, Lawrence claimed that he has no idea how the substance showed up on the NCAA-administered drug test.
“I’m not the type of guy to do a selfish act like (taking an illegal substance),” the lineman said by way of TigerNet.com. “I honestly don’t know how it was there and can’t really do anything about it.
“I stick to a strict routine,” he said. “I’m confused. I’m mind-boggled. When coach Swinney called me, I was shocked.”
Lawrence and the two other suspended players, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, are awaiting the results of a B sample that’s being tested in the wake of the positive result. It’s expected that the results could come back today, although that’s not guaranteed.
If the B samples are positive, all three players will be suspended for Saturday’s playoff game.
The bad news is that the presumptive frontrunner to replace Trace McSorley under center for Penn State will be unavailable for its bowl game. The good news is that the issue should have no bearing when the Big Ten school begins preparing for the 2019 season in earnest in a couple of months.
In meeting with the media as his team arrived in Florida, James Franklin revealed that Tommy Stevens will not play in the Citrus Bowl after undergoing surgery. The head coach did not detail the specific nature of the injury that triggered the procedure, although he did say it was sustained earlier in the year, unbeknownst to the media covering the team.
It’s the football program’s expectation that Stevens will be available when the Nittany Lions kick off spring practice next year.
“Tommy had an injury at about the midway point of the season that (the media) weren’t aware of,” the coach said by way of the Centre Daily Times. “We had a lot of discussions about when’s the right time to have the surgery. Tommy’s family and the staff decided that the best time to have the surgery was once his academics were finished up and he got through the season.
“He was able to do that and this will allow him, hopefully, to be full go for spring ball.
In March of this year, Stevens acknowledged that he had spoken to other schools about the possibility of a transfer, but ultimately opted to remain in Happy Valley. A jack of all trades in biding his time as McSorley’s primary backup, Stevens has passed for 304 yards; rushed for 506 yards; and caught 62 yards worth of passes. He’s also accounted for 14 touchdowns — four passing, eight rushing, two receiving.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which today features a pair of Power Five vs. Power Five matchups as well as an AAC-ACC clash.
WHO: Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5)
WHAT: The 43rd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 ET on ESPN
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
THE SKINNY: Contrary to popular belief, Temple interim head coach
Matt Foley Ed Foley did not live in a van down by the river before coming to the Owls and setting Shreveport on fire with his motivational prowess. … Foley takes over for this one game for Geoff Collins, who left after two seasons with the football program to take the same job at Georgia Tech. The permanent replacement, Manny Diaz, will be coordinating Miami’s defense in the bowl game right after this one. … After not appearing in a bowl game in nearly two decades, Duke has played in one in six of the last seven seasons. Head coach David Cutcliffe has been responsible for six of the football program’s 14 postseason appearances all-time and two of its five bowl wins, with the Blue Devils looking to win a third straight bowl game for the first time in the school’s history. … Temple, meanwhile, will be playing in its fourth straight bowl game, including a win in last year’s Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. … The Owls come into today’s game having won three in a row and six of their last seven, while the Blue Devils have dropped two straight and four of their last six after starting the regular season 5-1. Duke lost those last two games, incidentally, by a combined score of 94-13 (Clemson 35-6, Wake Forest 59-7). … Temple has the nation’s seventh-ranked pass defense in yards per game (166.3) and is tops in the FBS in allowing just 5.1 yards per pass attempt. … Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who staged a miraculous in-season return from a broken clavicle, is tied for 104th nationally in averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Jones, playing in potentially his last game for the Blue Devils as the redshirt junior considers an early leap to the NFL, is capable of putting up big numbers as he accounted for 547 yards of offense (361 passing, 186 rushing) in a mid-November win over rival North Carolina earlier this year. … Today’s game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
THE LINE: Duke, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Temple 28, Duke 27
__________
__________
WHO: Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6)
WHAT: The 13th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
THE SKINNY: Baylor and Vanderbilt have met in football twice previously, with the last meeting coming more than sixty years ago (1954). Vandy won both of those contests. … The Commodores are looking for their first bowl win since 2013, while Derek Mason is looking to even his bowl record at 1-1 (lost the 2016 Independence Bowl). … The Bears, on the other hand, have won two straight bowl games and four of their last six postseason appearances. Three of those wins came with disgraced former head coach Art Briles in charge in Waco. … Both teams needed to win their final games of the regular season in order to reach bowl eligibility, which Baylor did with an 11-point win over Texas Tech and Vandy did with a 25-point pasting of in-state rival Tennessee. Vandy actually had to win its last two to become bowl-eligible as they beat Ole Miss as well at UT… Baylor is looking to put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive rebounds in college football as the Bears went 1-11 in 2017. … Baylor is 71st nationally in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) while Vandy is tied for 49th in scoring defense (25.1 ppg). Conversely, the Commodores are 76th in scoring offense (27.7 ppg) while the Bears are tied for 87th in scoring defense (31.2 ppg). … The last four games, three of which were wins, Vandy’s offense averaged 36.7 points per game. … Baylor’s offense, on pace for its worst scoring season in nearly a decade, won’t be at full strength as Jalen Hurd, the Tennessee transfer who is the Bears’ leading receiver (69 receptions, 946 receiving yards) and was named as the Big 12’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year, will not play in the game due to injury. … One area to keep an eye on: Baylor is 118th nationally in turnover margin (18 turnovers committed, nine turnovers gained) while Vandy is tied for 18th in the same category (21 turnovers gained, 13 lost). Only LSU (T-6th) and Florida (10th) finished better than Vandy in the SEC.
THE LINE: Baylor, +4
THE PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 24, Baylor 20
WHO: Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5)
WHAT: The 9th Pinstripe Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York City, New York
THE SKINNY: Last season, Wisconsin topped Miami in the Orange Bowl as the runners-up of the Big Ten and ACC championship games took the field in the New Years Six. This season we have a rematch that is hardly stacking up by comparison. Both Miami and Wisconsin are simply looking to end their disappointing seasons with wins in a bowl game being played in a baseball stadium, a situation no team starting the year ranked in the preseason top 10 envisions being the hope in August. Yet, here we are!
Both teams should fare well running the football as their offensive strength. The Badgers feature sophomore Jonathan Taylor, the nation’s rushing leader who is just 11 yards shy of the 2,000-yard mark for a second consecutive season and looking to capture the FBS rushing title in the process. Taylor has been the most dependable asset of the Wisconsin offense, although he has had an unfortunate knack for coughing up the football. Against Miami, a team that prides itself with the turnover Chain and with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz coaching his final game with the hurricanes before leaving to be the head coach at Temple, Taylor will have to avoid giving Miami’s defenses opportunities to pounce on a loose ball.
Miami’s running game isn’t quite where head coach Mark Richt is hoping to get it, just as he did with Georgia, but it should be viable with the duo of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas taking the pressure off the passing game. Throwing the football has been a circus at times for Miami, and that may not get any better in this one as the Hurricanes look to do battle not just with Wisconsin, but also the weather. Miami in the cold sounds like a disaster just waiting to happen against a team that plays in the northern-most region of the Big Ten.
THE LINE: Miami -3.0
THE PREDICTION: Wisconsin 23, Miami 20