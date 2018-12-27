Old Dominion losing starting QB to… seminary school

I can say with complete and utter certainty that this is a first here at CFT.

This week, Blake LaRussa announced that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility and will not be returning to Old Dominion next fall. And the reason for his departure? Not as a graduate transfer or even early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rather, the quarterback is leaving ODU in order to enroll in seminary school.

“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” LaRussa said in a statement. “This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years. I want to thank all of them for all that they have done for me as well as all the support they have shown me in making this life decision. I’ve made memories with this team and these coaches that I will never forget the rest of my life.

“I am confident entering this next chapter of my life and excited to pursue what I have always known to be my heart’s greatest desire, and that is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and help people find hope.”

After losing the starting job last season, LaRussa regained it this year following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing the starter before the second offensive series.

The redshirt junior, who originally came to the Monarchs as a walk-on, started the last eight games of the regular season after starting four in 2017. Coaches named him honorable mention All-Conference USA earlier this month.

“Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future,” head coach Bobby Wilder said in his statement. “From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program ‘aim high’ philosophy. He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country.”