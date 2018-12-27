Texas A&M down a second defensive starter for Gator Bowl

If you polled members of my family, most of them, Ohio State fans all, would tell you they hope that Greg Schiano doesn’t return to the Buckeyes next season. Based on his comments earlier Thursday, those OSU fans who lean in the direction of a change in leadership on that side of the ball could very well see their wishes come true in the not-too-distant future.

As OSU gets set for the Rose Bowl game with Washington next Tuesday, Schiano and others met with the media to discuss the Granddaddy of Them All. When asked about his future with the football program — Ryan Day is taking over as head coach for the retiring Urban Meyer — Schiano seemed very much like a coach who won’t be returning to Columbus for the 2019 season.

“Right now I’m worried about one thing, and that’s winning the Rose Bowl,” Schiano said according to ElevenWarriors.com. “Ryan and I have discussed (the future) a little bit. But I really didn’t want that to be any (distraction). …

“Any time there’s a coaching change, whether it’s internal or not, a head coach has to select the staff that he feels gives the team the best chance to win, and whatever coach Day decides to do, certainly his prerogative. He’s got decisions he has to make and as a head coach, that’s critical. You have to decide who you want your staff to be. And I think whether you take over for someone or you go to a new place, I think that’s critical.”

Schiano is nearing the end of his third season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. After finishing his first two seasons third (14.2 points per game in 2016) and 22nd nationally (19.9 ppg in 2017) in scoring defense, the Buckeyes are currently 55th in giving up 25.7 ppg.

OSU’s defense had no answers for a Purdue offense that scored 49 points in an October loss that essentially cost the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff. They also gave up 51 points in an overtime win over Maryland last month.

A year ago, Schiano was set to take over for Butch Jones as the head coach at Tennessee before all hell broke loose in Vols Nation. In February of this year, Schiano was wooed by the New England Patriots before opting to remain at Ohio State.