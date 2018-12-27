Texas A&M down a second defensive starter for Gator Bowl

When Texas A&M takes the field New Year’s Eve night, the Aggies will do so without another key piece of their defensive puzzle.
Jimbo Fisher had previously confirmed that it was very likely linebacker Otaro Alaka, who leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss, would miss the Gator Bowl after undergoing surgery on his wrist. A day later, the head coach also confirmed that Donovan Wilson will miss the game as well.
The fifth-year senior defensive back recently underwent hernia surgery.
Wilson started 11 games this season and led the Aggies in interceptions with two. He was also second to Alaka in tackles with 66 and fourth in pass breakups with three.
Another day, another star player is sidelining himself for his school’s postseason game.
Following Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game earlier this month, Deandre Baker told reporters that he intended to play in UGA’s bowl game even as he’s leaving Athens for the NFL draft after exhausting his eligibility. With a date with Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl fast approaching, however, Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday that Baker has reversed course and will not play in the New Year’s Six game.
Baker did make the trip to the New Orleans for the game with the rest of the team.
One of the top cover-corners in the country, Baker took home the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He’s widely expected to be one of the first corners off the board in the April NFL draft.
It sure did not feel as though the Temple Owls (8-5) were playing with an interim head coach in the first half of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, but the second half proved there was a decided coaching advantage for Duke (8-5). Duke outscored Temple 35-0 in the second half en route to a 56-27 victory. The victory gave Duke the first back-to-back bowl victories in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.
Temple simply had no answers for Duke, led by quarterback Daniel Jones. After going up 20-7 in the second quarter, Temple allowed Duke to score touchdowns on seven straight offensive possessions as Duke blew by the Owls in all facets of the game. Miscues by Duke helped give Temple a lead at halftime but the inability to move or control the football in the second half did Temple absolutely no favors.
Jones passed for 423 yards and five touchdowns in his final game in a Duke uniform. Both were Independence Bowl records, and Jones also scored a rushing touchdown. T.J. Rahming was a monster in the passing game with 240 receiving yards on 12 receptions as Temple simply could not stop him.
The Blue Devils now have six all-time bowl victories, and David Cutcliffe has won three of them, all since 2015.
Temple was playing the game under interim head coach Ed Foley. Foley generated some buzz with his press conferences leading up to the game and his enthusiasm for leading the Owls in the game following the departure of Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech, but he was no match against Cutcliffe in the second half as Temple just crumbled. Incoming Temple head coach Manny Diaz checked in on the game form New York as he was preparing to coach his final game as defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes. That game was next on the bowl schedule on Thursday. This game alone should not suggest Temple is a complete disaster for Diaz to take over, because Temple was competitive in the second half of the season and showed some good promise down the stretch and almost made a push to potentially play for the AAC title. But this loss will give Diaz something to either completely ignore with a clean slate or offer as a reminder of how much Temple still has to do to move forward.
The loss by Temple was yet another disaster of a bowl result for the American Athletic Conference, a conference who is having a difficult time convincing anyone this bowl season they are truly a power conference. The conference’s only win to date was Tulane’s victory over Louisiana in the Cure Bowl at the beginning of the bowl season. Since then, South Florida was defeated by 18 points in their own stadium by Marshall and Houston gave up 70 points to Army. Memphis also lost to Wake Forest, although that was at least a close game.
Next up for Duke? Alabama in Atlanta to open the 2019 season on Aug. 31, 2019. The countdown is on for the Blue Devils.
Punters are football players too, and thus possess that innate transfer gene that is so prevalent in this day and age.
The latest to prove that particular phenomenon is Zach Feagles, with Miami announcing Thursday afternoon that the punter has decided to leave Mark Richt’s football program. No specific reason for the departure was given by the school in its release.
Feagles was noticeably absent as Miami traveled to New York City for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Wisconsin, leading to speculation regarding his future.
Feagles, the son of former Miami and NFL punter Jeff Feagles, has served as the Hurricanes primary punter the past two seasons. He’s averaged 38.7 yards on his 102 punts over that stretch.
With Feagles unavailable, Jack Spicer will take over the punting duties in the bowl game Thursday evening. On 29 punts this season, Spicer has averaged 37.1 per.
Tom Allen has decided to stay in-house in handing off some of his previous duties.
Thursday, Indiana announced that Kane Wommack has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Wommack spent the 2018 season as the Hoosiers’ linebackers coach.
Allen had served as his own coordinator since taking over for Kevin Wilson as head coach in December of 2016.
“Without question, Kane Wommack is ready for this opportunity,” Allen said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence in him and his understanding of our entire defense, from the front to the back. I will still be heavily involved, but Kane will take over the play-calling responsibilities, the organization of our defensive staff and all that we do on that side of the ball.”
Wommack has spent time as the coordinator at two previous stops — South Alabama (2016-17) and Eastern Illinois (2014-15). He’ll be taking over a defense that is currently 82nd nationally and 11th in the Big Ten in giving up an average of 29.9 points per game.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead our defense alongside Mark Hagen, Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teegardin,” Wommack said in his statement. “Working for a passionate leader in Coach Allen motivates our coaches and players daily to unlock their greatest individual potentials. Collectively our defense will function as a highly-efficient unit, emboldened to take on the challenges of the Big Ten. Our players are fierce and disciplined competitors, and I am honored and extremely psyched to be their defensive coordinator. My family and I appreciate Coach Allen and Fred Glass entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity.”